Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma ‘must be removed’ during Fife College visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma ‘must be removed’ during Fife College visit

By Poppy Watson
February 6 2023, 6.07pm Updated: February 6 2023, 8.04pm
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Love Island star Dr Alex George has urged young people struggling with their mental health to ask for help during a visit to Fife College.

Addressing an in-person and virtual audience of 500 students on Monday, the former A&E doctor said the stigma around mental health is still a “huge barrier” to support.

Alex, 31, who appeared on ITV2’s Love Island in 2018 and is the UK government’s youth mental health ambassador, lost his 19-year-old brother to suicide in 2020.

Speaking at Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline, Alex said: “I would have moved heaven and earth to help him if he  said he was struggling,

“But ultimately none of us knew. The stigma is still a huge barrier to support.

“We need to remove the stigma and just encourage people to ask for help when they’re struggling”.

Alex answered a series of questions from the audience. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Although the doctor has long-campaigned for mental health online, he said the death of his brother Llyr lit a fire in his belly to make a difference.

The event marks the beginning of Alex’s tour of schools and colleges across the UK during Children’s Mental Health Week.

Speaking to The Courier after the conference, Alex said bullying in schools is a leading cause of mental health issues in young people.

He said: “I was bullied at school myself for about two or three years and it impacts your emotional and mental wellbeing hugely, and actually it impacts your learning.

“Seeing and witnessing violence and bullying is very damaging in itself.

“For anyone on the bus, or for anyone that’s in school, that sees name-calling, it damages them as well, because no one likes to see anyone get hurt.

“We talk an awful lot about the victim, but we don’t talk about perpetrators – why do perpetrators do it?

Shocking videos of school bullying in Fife emerge online

“Some of it might come from a place of malice, but a lot of it comes from their struggles being externalised.

“Are we supporting people’s mental health at school properly? Are we considering what might be happening in their homes?”

His comments come after shocking footage of a schoolgirl being assaulted at Waid Academy emerged on social media.

And more recently, a Bell Baxter High School pupil was hit and kicked repeatedly while travelling home on the bus – another attack which was caught on camera and shared online.

The incidents have raised questions about the issue of pupil-on-pupil violence and how it is being handled by schools.

Alex was asked a series of questions by John Blakey, lead advisor for wellbeing and guidance at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What advice would Alex give victims of school bullying?

He said: “Don’t face it alone. There is no reason for anyone to face bullying alone.

“Don’t feel ashamed. I went through two or three years of shame before I realised that it wasn’t me that was the problem – it was the people who were bullying me.

“You have to talk to the people around you – that could be your friends or family.

“You also need to speak to the teachers. The teachers are under so much pressure, they don’t necessarily understand what’s happening.

“You have a right to feel safe and happy.”

Alex visits Fife primary schools to talk about mental health

Alex, who is campaigning for ‘early support hubs’ across the UK, revealed he has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a bid to get funding support.

The doctor also discussed his recent ADHD diagnosis, as well as his decision to give up alcohol for his own mental health.

A copy of Alex’s new book, ‘A Better Day’. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He visited Saint Columba’s primary school in Cupar and Methilhill Primary Cchool in Leven on the same day, where he discussed the importance of “mental health toolkits” with children.

Alex’s tour follows the publication of his book ‘A Better Day: Your Positive Mental Health Handbook’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Tom Watson kisses the bridge at the 2010 Open at St Andrews during his round. Image: Shutterstock.
Swilcan Bridge has been the setting for some of golf's most iconic images
The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area.
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
Edinburgh High Court.
Rapist faces lengthy spell in prison for near-quarter-century of abusing women and children in…
Roddy Davie is concerned that someone may get killed on the stretch of road between Newport and Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Garage manager warns 'death waiting to happen' on pothole-ridden road to Tayport

Most Read

1
Post Thumbnail
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
Post Thumbnail
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…
Panzerotti Cafe and Bakery owner Sandro Tato serving up fresh panzerotti.
Angus cafe owner on serving up the panzerotti - the perfect mix of a…
Andrew Innes' defence collapsed during his trial.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes — Defending the indefensible
Boxing Day assault Dundee
Boy, 13, charged in connection with rape in Perthshire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented