Mystery of bright green water in Leven park explained

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locals have been reassured after water running through Silverburn Park in Leven suddenly turned green.

Photos of a burn in the park showed the mysterious green-coloured water on Tuesday afternoon, leaving locals scratching their heads.

But experts at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) say it is likely to be caused by drain tracing dye.

While neither Sepa or Scottish Water are carrying out work in the area to prompt the colour change, fluorescent dyes are freely available and can be purchased in a variety of colours.

Leven locals told dye is not harmful

Locals have been told not to be concerned if they see traces of the pigment in the watercourse.

A Sepa spokeswoman said: “Dye testing uses luminous tracer dye (often green) to check drainage system connections, and is widely used.

“People may see traces of this in the watercourse over the next few days as it works through the system.

“The dye is designed for this purpose and is not harmful to the environment or local ecology.

It is not the first time water in and around the Kingdom has turned an unusual colour.

In 2021, St Andrews residents were left mystified when a burn in the town turned bright orange.

Reminiscent of Irn-Bru, the discolouration at Kinness Burn came after a period of heavy rain and snow.

The change was put down to water from historic mine workings in the area which contains naturally occurring metals.