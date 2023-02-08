Dundee City Quay residents fear area becoming Airbnb hotspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Quay residents fear area becoming Airbnb hotspot

By Jake Keith
February 8 2023, 4.43pm Updated: February 8 2023, 5.51pm
The view from a flat at City Quay. Image: Alan Richardson.

Residents at Dundee’s City Quay fear approval of another short term let could lead to the area becoming saturated with holiday apartments.

Plans to allow a flat on Marine Parade to be used as a holiday let have been recommended for approval.

And the application has triggered a wave of objections from fears over noise disturbance and security to an increased likelihood of further short term lets.

The waterfront residential zone is one of the most sought after in the city with many flats offering up views of the River Tay estuary and Victoria Dock.

Sites such as Booking.com and AirBnB show a number of homes in the area available for rent, some at more than £300 a night.

Key lockboxes ‘increasing’

One City Quay resident Julien Velicitat said: “All I can say is that the number of key lockboxes outside my building has been steadily increasing over the past five years of me living here.

“And if the council and government don’t do anything about it areas like City Quay will have more tourists than locals at one point or the other.

“They should prevent full apartments from being rented out like many cities across the world did to ensure lower impact on the local population.”

City Quay. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

A total of nine letters of objections have been lodged against the Marine Parade plan, mostly made up of local residents.

This includes the City Centre And Harbour Community Council, which represents residents in City Quay.

The group has raised concerns the proposed change of use would have a detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents and is contrary to the title deeds of the property.

Safety and precedent concerns dismissed

The report recommending approval will be presented to the committee on Monday.

The report states: “At this time there are no other planning applications for short term/holiday let accommodation at Marine Parade or the surrounding area.

“Any decision to approve or refuse planning permission would not set a precedent for future planning applications, with each application considered on its own merits.”

City Quay features the Wild Shore activity centre. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

On concerns over safety, it states: “The proposal would see visitors of the proposed holiday let have access to the communal entry and property.

“The proposed use would not result in any additional risk to safety and security compared to use of the property as an owner occupied flat or long-term lease property.”

If approved, the operator of the holiday let would also be required to obtain
a licence through Dundee City Council’s short term let licensing scheme.

This scheme would also see the property receive regular inspections with key security and fire and electrical safety also controlled.

