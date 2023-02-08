Dundee City Quay residents fear area becoming Airbnb hotspot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents at Dundee’s City Quay fear approval of another short term let could lead to the area becoming saturated with holiday apartments.

Plans to allow a flat on Marine Parade to be used as a holiday let have been recommended for approval.

And the application has triggered a wave of objections from fears over noise disturbance and security to an increased likelihood of further short term lets.

The waterfront residential zone is one of the most sought after in the city with many flats offering up views of the River Tay estuary and Victoria Dock.

Sites such as Booking.com and AirBnB show a number of homes in the area available for rent, some at more than £300 a night.

Key lockboxes ‘increasing’

One City Quay resident Julien Velicitat said: “All I can say is that the number of key lockboxes outside my building has been steadily increasing over the past five years of me living here.

“And if the council and government don’t do anything about it areas like City Quay will have more tourists than locals at one point or the other.

“They should prevent full apartments from being rented out like many cities across the world did to ensure lower impact on the local population.”

A total of nine letters of objections have been lodged against the Marine Parade plan, mostly made up of local residents.

This includes the City Centre And Harbour Community Council, which represents residents in City Quay.

The group has raised concerns the proposed change of use would have a detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents and is contrary to the title deeds of the property.

Safety and precedent concerns dismissed

The report recommending approval will be presented to the committee on Monday.

The report states: “At this time there are no other planning applications for short term/holiday let accommodation at Marine Parade or the surrounding area.

“Any decision to approve or refuse planning permission would not set a precedent for future planning applications, with each application considered on its own merits.”

On concerns over safety, it states: “The proposal would see visitors of the proposed holiday let have access to the communal entry and property.

“The proposed use would not result in any additional risk to safety and security compared to use of the property as an owner occupied flat or long-term lease property.”

If approved, the operator of the holiday let would also be required to obtain

a licence through Dundee City Council’s short term let licensing scheme.

This scheme would also see the property receive regular inspections with key security and fire and electrical safety also controlled.