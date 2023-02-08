Midweek meal: East meets West in this whisky-tinged Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: East meets West in this whisky-tinged Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe

By Brian Stormont
February 8 2023, 5.00pm
Whisky pairs with Asian flavours in this Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe. Image: Benriach/Julie Lin
Whisky pairs with Asian flavours in this Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe. Image: Benriach/Julie Lin

This recipe from Julie Lin was created to be paired with whisky-maker Benriach’s The Sixteen.

“I’ve decided to maximise the flavours of Sichuan in this dish, it has such a floral yet prickly note with the spice which complements the lovely stone fruit notes from The Sixteen,” she said.

“The umami saltiness of soy balances out the smoky peaty elements, and chinkiang vinegar (black vinegar) enhances the malt flavour.

“Aubergine is a fantastic vessel to carry flavour, it’s like a sponge and soaks up all of the punchy tastes going on here. The use of purely vegetables in this dish is deliberate to show how we can layer flavour with the malt.

“This dish isn’t shy with the impact of ingredients like dried chillies, floral spicy ginger, fragrant coriander and toasted sesame. All are supposed to be able to stand up to the beautiful autumnal notes of The Sixteen and complement each other so well.

“Food that is paired with whisky doesn’t always need to be delicate, and this dish proves that all of these flavours can sing alongside The Sixteen with great harmony to each element of the food and malt.”​

Sichuan fragrant aubergine

Benriach and Julie Lin’s Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe.

(Serves 2)

  • 500g Japanese eggplant
  • Vegetable oil for frying
  • 5cm ginger sliced into matchsticks
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 50g coriander (stalks chopped off and saved for cooking, leaves for garnish)
  • 2 tbsp sichuan peppercorns
  • 200ml mushroom stock
  • 2 tbsp chilli paste
  • 3 tbsp black Chinese vinegar
  • 2 tbsp kecap manis (Indonesian sweet soy)
  • 1 tbsp light soy
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Method

  1. Begin by slicing aubergine in two vertically. Now cut up halves into
    4cm chunks.
  2. Using a non-stick pan or wok, begin heating up oil to a medium heat, we want about 100ml in there.
  3. Get a large plate with a paper towel ready (this will soak up excess oil).
    Begin frying off the aubergine in batches. Try not to crowd the pan with too many at a time as they’ll seal rather than fry.
  4. Salt them lightly, fry until golden brown and very tender.
  5. Remove from the oil and allow to dry. Set aside.
  6. Now add 2 tbsp of oil to a clean
    wok and fry off ginger, garlic and coriander stems (save the leaves for garnishing).
  7. Once fragrant, add Sichuan peppercorns and fry until fragrant. They pop on the oil but make sure they don’t burn.
  8. Add in all of the wet ingredients, mushroom stock, chilli paste, black vinegar, kecap manis and light soy.
  9. Now add in sugar and mix everything together until it’s combined.
  10. Now add in aubergines again, allow them to simmer in the sauce for five minutes, making sure they don’t soften too much.
  11. Serve garnished with roughly torn coriander leaves and toasted sesame seeds.

For more midweek meal ideas, check out our archive here.

