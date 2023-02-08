From 20 years as an architect to building successful Carnoustie shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Carnoustie mum who quit her job as an architect to open a shop in her home town insists she has no regrets over the decision.

Janice Reid opened Haym on Carnoustie High Street in May 2021 having worked for more than two decades as an architect.

Nearly two years on, the business is going from strength to strength.

And while the move has not allowed Janice to spend the time she had hoped with her young family, she’s delighted with its success.

Carnoustie shop reacting to demand

Janice has made a number of changes to the homeware and lifestyle store since opening, including diversifying her range of stock.

She said it is important to the success of the shop to respond to customer demand.

“I’ve really adapted the shop and I’ve brought in a lot more variety.

“I’ve had great conversations with everyone that’s come in. That has helped grow the business.

“We also run workshops, where we get people in to teach others.

“We’ve done wreath-making, and we’re going to have ceramic jewellery one coming up.”

However, Janice also said she is still learning about Haym.

She said: “I did find the autumn going into the winter to be really quiet.

“November was particularly quiet, but we were really busy in December.

“I can only compare this year to last year so I am still learning the peaks and troughs.”

Plans to recruit and extend opening hours

She put that down to the cost-of-living crisis, with customers reluctant to spend their money.

And Janice urged everyone to shop local.

She added: “I think a lot of people are shopping local and they want to help local artists and makers that I am stocking.

“People have to continue that because they are getting good quality products, made locally. It’s something unique.”

She currently runs the shop on her own, though hopes to add a staff member in the future.

That would, she said, allow her to open the shop seven days a week. It is currently closed on Sundays and Mondays.

“The vision is to bring someone else in, but it’s just me at the moment,” she said.

“It’s not ideal for anyone because if I’m taking a holiday, I have to close the shop.

“I’ve had feedback that, particularly because Carnoustie is a bit of a tourist town, people come here and have nowhere to shop on a Sunday or Monday.

“That isn’t great, so I’d like to be able to open all seven days.”