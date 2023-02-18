‘We believe in victory for Ukraine’, says St Andrews Uni student who ‘started to shake’ when Russia invaded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘We believe in victory for Ukraine’, says St Andrews Uni student who ‘started to shake’ when Russia invaded

By Michael Alexander
February 18 2023, 6.00am
Ukrainian PhD student Viktoriia Grivina (left) and creative author Hanna Naumkina (right) in St Andrews. Image: Viktoriia Grivina
Ukrainian PhD student Viktoriia Grivina (left) and creative author Hanna Naumkina (right) in St Andrews. Image: Viktoriia Grivina

Thirty-four-year old Ukrainian PhD student Viktoriia Grivina had only been at St Andrews University for a few weeks when the Russian invasion began.

A self-confessed “optimist”, she had not thought a full invasion would happen, and thought friends back home were “panicking and paranoid” when they suggested otherwise.

However, when friends started messaging the writer and cultural researcher from Kharkiv on February 24, 2022, she went on Telegram and was shocked to see the war had begun.

‘I started to shake’

“My friend said she heard explosions in the centre of the city and I started to shake,” recalled Viktoriia in an interview from St Andrews to mark the first anniversary of the invasion.

“All the channels, like the main online newspapers were broken by hackers, so on the night there was a lot of false information and people didn’t know what was happening.

“It was scary.

“I was trying to call my dad to not to go to work.

“Our mayor of Kharkiv wrote on Twitter ‘you should not go to work – the war’s started’!

“But when I finally reached my dad, who works as an engineer, he was already at work.

“I could not sleep for two days.

“Many people had different reactions.

“I wrote to the university to try and get my family out.

Smoke rises over the part of Ukraine’s capital situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the morning on Sunday 27 Feb, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock

“But my family decided to stay in the end.

“It was a struggle because I realised I cannot just tell them – they are independent people!”

Viktoriia considered joining army

Viktoriia, whose PhD study is aptly dedicated to the aesthetic and cultural transformations of Ukrainian cities in the time of war, considered abandoning her studies.

“In the first days when I saw Kharkiv might be taken by the Russian Army, I thought about flying to Poland to come back to Kharkiv and join the army,” she said.

But after learning that the drafting offices were overcrowded and being assured there were “better people for fighting than her 50kg self”, she realised she should stay in St Andrews and run seminars and fundraising for Ukraine instead.

People gathered in St Salvators Quad before the pro-Ukraine march to West Sands in March 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

She was buoyed by the sight of Ukrainian flags flying in St Andrews and general wide support.

Last summer she returned twice to Kharkiv, where her parents and her brother and his three children still live.

It was not as dangerous as last spring but there was “still shelling at 2am”, she said.

She went back again at Christmas and was pleased to discover it was “much quieter” with coffee shops and cinemas back open.

Ukrainian student Diana Surzhyk addresses the crowd in St Andrews in March 2022. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

For a while, her family lost contact with relatives in the south-east Ukrainian city of Izyum which was under Russian occupation and is the site of alleged war crimes.

However, since the city’s liberation in September, it’s been confirmed her relatives are alive.

As well as her PhD, Viktoriia writes personalised essays and short stories and has been creating a series of humorous stop-motion animations, Kharkiv Legends.

Welcoming Ukrainian author

She also recently welcomed another Ukrainian writer to St Andrews – Hanna Naumkina – who is a creative author from Russian-controlled Luhansk.

Hanna has worked as a commercial copywriter and editor for eight years.

After graduating from the school for writers in 2021, she began writing essays, short stories and plays professionally.

Advert for Hanna Naumkina’s event at Byre Theatre. St Andrews. Image: Viktoriia Grivina

Advert for Hanna Naumkina’s event at Byre Theatre. St Andrews. Image: Viktoriia GrivinaAt the beginning of Russia’s invasion last year, Hanna was living in the long-occupied city of Luhansk, where her parents still live.

She chose to leave the area via Russia and Belarus last June to get back into non-occupied west Ukraine , where she now volunteers to help displaced children.

She is currently working on a novel about the Donbas region, using writing as a process to transform the feeling of war into something “stronger than fear, pain and endless grief”.

During her visit to St Andrews, she gave a reading at the Byre Theatre.

The St Andrews University School of Modern Languages event saw her read from her short story Lost It – a piece dedicated to the search for a sense of belonging and home in the early days of full scale war.

Speaking little English and translated by Viktoriia, Hanna told The Courier: “The news cannot grasp the full scope of devastation in Ukraine. Our friends fight and volunteer.

“But we are both optimistic. We believe in victory for Ukraine”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a 'disturbance' in St Andrews
Allen Kerr leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Crack cocaine lorry driver, 68, partied with women night before blacking out on Fife…
William Murdoch.
Fife man told his dog to 'f***ing get' police during call out for domestic…
Main Street, Leuchars. Image: Google Maps
Man, 44, charged following early morning crash in Leuchars
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
Brian Richardson at a previous court appearance.
Drunk driver fled after causing four-vehicle pile-up in Kinross-shire village
Andy Frazier by the mash-tun - making a promotional video at Kingsbarns Distillery. Image: Andy Frazier
Cellardyke author and sheep farmer's debut crime novel investigates murder and 'skulduggery' at a…
27-year-old mum Alina Gennadievna Sylkina, her six year-old son Svyatoslav Vladimirovich Sylkin and Alina's mum Galina Viktorovna Polyakova. Image: Alina Gennadievna Sylkina
Ukraine to Cupar: One year on, family recall terrifying journey from war zone hell…
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero's send off as thousands line Royal Mile
William Allan from Cowdenbeath celebrates with BOTB's Christian Williams. Image: BOTB.
Cowdenbeath veteran wins luxury motorhome and £20,000 cash

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented