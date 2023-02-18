5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In traditional mediums the idea of three meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner was enough to satisfy the population. That until the age old adage was infiltrated by a new, modern alternative – brunch.

Now paired with a cocktail or two the growing popularity of brunch meant a union with alcohol was inevitable.

A mouth-watering experience awaits the reader on a journey of fluffy pancakes, crispy bacon, modern twists and tantalising cocktails.

The only challenge being the time limits imposed upon guests (as not to financially cripple the venue) so ready your knives and forks before raising a glass to the best boozy brunch spots in Dundee.

The Braes Bar

The Perth Road hotspot offers a bottomless brunch from 11am to 2pm every day for £28 per person.

Guests at The Braes Bar receive brunch alongside six drinks of their choosing from the extensive list of cocktails, beers or prosecco on offer.

The highlight of the menu being the Sweet-a-Bisc waffles – Belgian waffles topped with Nutella hazelnut spread, Lotus Biscoff pieces and salted caramel sauce.

For just £5 extra you can open up the pizza and burger menus as well.

Address: 14-18 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

Vandal & Co.

Vandal & Co. offer a litany of breakfast classics within the £20 price for their ‘Bottoms up Brunch’.

Mainstays of the brunch circuit eggs Benedict and smashed avocado are joined by the popular boss chicken – panko chicken covered in katsu mayo layered upon heavenly French toast.

The ‘bird on the wire’ cocktail will provide a sweet and refreshing afternoon jolt and pineapple lovers must sample the ‘French tickler’.

The boozy brunch is on offer Friday through Sunday and runs noon to 4pm, with 1.5 hour slots ready to book.

Address: 22-26 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

Forgan’s

Forgan’s run their indulgent boozy brunch throughout the summer months for £25.99.

You can choose a mimosa, prosecco or bloody Mary to accompany some of Forgan’s finest food.

Classics are done with a twist at the Broughty Ferry stop including red Thai scrambled eggs and Malaysian spiced beef on sourdough.

The restaurant has a relaxed feel, with plenty of seating and is an ideal destination for large groups.

Address: 234 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry DD5 2AH

The Selkie

Tickets to the Selkie Brunch Club come in at £60 per person.

What this gets you is six cocktails, some welcome bubbles and a shot as well as a five-course meal. With a DJ there to fill the silences while guests are mesmerised by the food.

Furthermore The Selkie put their own spin on all of their dishes and include maple bacon and chorizo hollandaise with their Benedict.

They also put a twist on French toast opting to use croissants instead of bread for the base.

The Selkie is one of the coolest cafes in Dundee and has grown in popularity since its opening. For a boozy brunch, it is a must try destination.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DJ

The Bach

The food and drinks come separate at The Bach but don’t let that deter you from a boozy brunch in Albert Square.

The quirky aesthetic of the New Zealand-owned brunch spot provides the perfect location for some original craft beers and delicious food.

BrewToon’s Mango Unchained coming in at £5.40 for a pint is the perfect accompaniment for the Son of the Bach breakfast. For £12, you get homemade sausages paired with bacon, black pudding, tomato, mushrooms, potato scone, eggs and their signature Bach beans.

The restaurant is generally busy from its opening to its close so be sure to book to avoid disappointment.

Address: The Bach, 31 Meadowside, Albert Square, Dundee DD1 1DJ

*Please note, sure to Scotland’s licensing laws no brunch can be bottomless and venues will have to manage ‘flowing’ drinks with time restrictions as a result.