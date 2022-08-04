6 dog-friendly restaurants in Dundee to dine out with your four-legged friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 dog-friendly restaurants in Dundee to dine out with your four-legged friends

By Mariam Okhai
August 4 2022, 5.00pm
Dog friendly restaurants in Dundee.
With so many dog lovers in the area it’s no surprise that many venues have now made their premises dog-friendly to encourage customers to visit with their pooches.

And while we all love having our loved ones join us for a meal, it can be tricky to know exactly where the best venues are to take your dog to.

What better way to enjoy the sun than with a long walk followed by some breakfast, lunch or dinner in a local café or restaurant.

Below are some of the Food and Drink Team’s recommended places where you can relax and dine out alongside your furry friends.

The Bach

New Zealand-inspired restaurant, The Bach, is located in the city centre and offers an all day brunch menu for customers to enjoy from 9am to 4pm.

Types of dishes include bao buns, loaded fries, burgers, pancakes and French toast with many of their choices also being gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian.

With plenty of space and seating across two levels you will have no trouble finding a spot to sit with a group of friends and your dog.

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee, DD1 1DJ

dog friendly restaurants
Bach breakfast.

Duke’s Corner

Known for their drinks and buzzing atmosphere Duke’s Corner is the local haunt for many to kick back at after a long day at university or work.

As well as their vast range of drinks, the venue boasts a menu of burgers, hot dogs, loaded fries and flatbreads.

And with options for indoor and outdoor seating available it is a great venue to visit regardless of the weather.

Address: 13 Brown Street, Dundee, DD1 5EG

The West House

After their recent refurbishment The West House on West Port’s corner have changed not only the colour of their restaurant, but also the menu offering they have available.

Open from breakfast until dinner The West House has a range of options including pastas, pizzas, sharing platters and a mixture of delicious desserts to tuck into, too.

With high table seating as well as regular tables everyone is welcome and can feel comfortable in this eatery.

Your pooches can also easily fall asleep at your feet while you crack on catching up with your friends.

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5EP

Pacamara Food & Drink

Known for their terrific breakfast options and outstanding coffee Pacamara Food & Drink on Perth Road is a brilliant place to frequent with your four-legged friend.

From their Columbian eggs to their banana waffles, Pacamara is a personal favourite of mine and offers something for everyone.

With the café being both dog and child-friendly you can enjoy your meal with the whole family present.

Address: 302 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1AU

Pacamara breakfast.

Tonic

Self-proclaimed house of burgers, cocktails and craft beer, Tonic is a bar located a five-minute walk away from the city centre.

Also offering up hot dogs, nachos, wraps and loaded fries on the menu there is something that will tickle the fancy of all, with plenty of options to get your lips around.

And if you are looking for some delicious vegan and vegetarian options then Tonic has you covered.

Address: 141 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DP

The Braes

If you are looking for a venue where your dog will definitely feel comfortable then The Braes bar on Perth Road is the perfect spot.

Actively promoting themselves as being dog-friendly, Braes has welcomed many into the venue.

Serving burgers, subs, vegan dishes, sharing platters and more, there’s plenty to fill your boots when visiting.

And with their 30p Wing Wednesday’s you can grab yourself a tasty bargain and enjoy a meal out with your pet, too.

Address: 14-18 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4LN

