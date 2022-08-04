6 dog-friendly restaurants in Dundee to dine out with your four-legged friends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With so many dog lovers in the area it’s no surprise that many venues have now made their premises dog-friendly to encourage customers to visit with their pooches.

And while we all love having our loved ones join us for a meal, it can be tricky to know exactly where the best venues are to take your dog to.

What better way to enjoy the sun than with a long walk followed by some breakfast, lunch or dinner in a local café or restaurant.

Below are some of the Food and Drink Team’s recommended places where you can relax and dine out alongside your furry friends.

The Bach

New Zealand-inspired restaurant, The Bach, is located in the city centre and offers an all day brunch menu for customers to enjoy from 9am to 4pm.

Types of dishes include bao buns, loaded fries, burgers, pancakes and French toast with many of their choices also being gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian.

With plenty of space and seating across two levels you will have no trouble finding a spot to sit with a group of friends and your dog.

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee, DD1 1DJ

Duke’s Corner

Known for their drinks and buzzing atmosphere Duke’s Corner is the local haunt for many to kick back at after a long day at university or work.

As well as their vast range of drinks, the venue boasts a menu of burgers, hot dogs, loaded fries and flatbreads.

And with options for indoor and outdoor seating available it is a great venue to visit regardless of the weather.

Address: 13 Brown Street, Dundee, DD1 5EG

The West House

After their recent refurbishment The West House on West Port’s corner have changed not only the colour of their restaurant, but also the menu offering they have available.

Open from breakfast until dinner The West House has a range of options including pastas, pizzas, sharing platters and a mixture of delicious desserts to tuck into, too.

With high table seating as well as regular tables everyone is welcome and can feel comfortable in this eatery.

Your pooches can also easily fall asleep at your feet while you crack on catching up with your friends.

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5EP

Pacamara Food & Drink

Known for their terrific breakfast options and outstanding coffee Pacamara Food & Drink on Perth Road is a brilliant place to frequent with your four-legged friend.

From their Columbian eggs to their banana waffles, Pacamara is a personal favourite of mine and offers something for everyone.

With the café being both dog and child-friendly you can enjoy your meal with the whole family present.

Address: 302 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1AU

Tonic

Self-proclaimed house of burgers, cocktails and craft beer, Tonic is a bar located a five-minute walk away from the city centre.

Also offering up hot dogs, nachos, wraps and loaded fries on the menu there is something that will tickle the fancy of all, with plenty of options to get your lips around.

And if you are looking for some delicious vegan and vegetarian options then Tonic has you covered.

Address: 141 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DP

The Braes

If you are looking for a venue where your dog will definitely feel comfortable then The Braes bar on Perth Road is the perfect spot.

Actively promoting themselves as being dog-friendly, Braes has welcomed many into the venue.

Serving burgers, subs, vegan dishes, sharing platters and more, there’s plenty to fill your boots when visiting.

And with their 30p Wing Wednesday’s you can grab yourself a tasty bargain and enjoy a meal out with your pet, too.

Address: 14-18 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4LN