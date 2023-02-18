‘Don’t forget about us’, say tough and stoic Ukrainians as Perthshire’s kilted hero hands out pizza on frontlines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Don’t forget about us’, say tough and stoic Ukrainians as Perthshire’s kilted hero hands out pizza on frontlines

By Michael Alexander
February 18 2023, 6.00am
Ukrainian girls from a well known traditional performance group who used to tour Europe, enjoying pizza served by Siobhan's Trust. Ukraine. Image: Jennifer de Tapia
Ukrainian girls from a well known traditional performance group who used to tour Europe, enjoying pizza served by Siobhan's Trust. Ukraine. Image: Jennifer de Tapia

Michael Alexander speaks to a Perthshire adventurer who, almost a year after he set off on his ‘Make Pizza Not War’ mission to help Ukrainian refugees, says humanitarian support on the ground is needed now more than ever.

Perthshire adventurer David Fox-Pitt has seen at first hand the devastating impact of war.

In the 12 months since he first set off from Loch Tay on his ‘Make Pizza Not War’ mission to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland, and latterly Ukraine itself, he’s seen up close the destructive madness of trench warfare that “wouldn’t look out of place in the First World War”.

The frontlines of adversity

He’s fed traumatised families left without food, power, water and money near the frontlines, as rockets have rained down.

He’s heard traumatic stories of atrocities including Ukrainian girls and women “from three to 90” being raped by Russian soldiers.

David Fox-Pitt (left) and the team are still hard at work in Ukraine. Image: Siobhan’s Trust

He’s slept on the floor of a friend’s apartment under heavy bombardment where the only washing facilities were seawater.

With slaughter on both sides, he even spares a thought for the young Russian conscripts being mown down by Ukrainian fire, only to be shot by Putin-fanatic Chechnyans in their own ranks if they try to run.

Every day, his kilted team of volunteers are now feeding around 4000 people, working from three different outlets inside Ukraine.

Their mobile operation serving pizza, tea, coffee, biscuits and other snacks aims to boost morale and demonstrate support from Scotland and the wider international community.

Pizza being served by Siobhan’s Trust volunteers in Ukraine. Image: Siobhan’s Trust

They have been venturing most recently into battle weary eastern provinces recently vacated by the Russian Army.

None of this would be possible without the generosity of donations to his charity, Siobhan’s Trust or the support of the volunteers, charities and pizza companies all doing what they can.

However, David is saddened that when he speaks to some people back home, they sometimes think that because there’s now less coverage of the war on the mainstream news, that somehow the conflict must be “over”.

Holding off ‘devil incarnate’ Putin

David wants it to be known that this is far from so, and he believes people in “the west” need to be reminded of the terrible price the Ukrainians are paying on their behalf.

“When you are feeding these people pizza, tea coffee, you can see they are incredibly resilient people,” said David.

“They are very tough. You see it in their eyes.

Smiling children receive pizza in Ukraine. Image: Siobhan’s Trust

“A lot of them are very worn – they’ve been through months of bombardment. They’ve lost their sons, their husbands.

“If it’s a child, their dad is fighting.

“If it’s a young woman, their husband is fighting.

“If it’s an old babushka, the husband or son is fighting.

“If a bomb comes in when we are serving them, they don’t even flinch now.

“But the biggest terror they have is that we forget about them.

“They say ‘we are fighting your war. We are paying with our blood, you are paying with your bills.

A Ukrainian receives pizza from Siobhan’s Trust. Image: Siobhan’s Trust

“Just remember that, because if you don’t support us, you’ll be next.

“We are the buffer between the evil devil incarnate of Putin and we are holding him off’.

“But they worry it’ll become like a 2014 situation whereby Russia invaded and most of us hardly knew it was happening anyway!”

How David was inspired to act

Mr Fox-Pitt, who established Siobhan’s Trust in memory of his late aunt, the Countess of Dundee, in 2020, set off on his ‘Make Pizza Not War’ mission to the Poland-Ukraine border in early March last year.

As millions of mainly women and children were displaced westwards by the conflict, the tented field kitchen him and his small evolving band of volunteers were running on the Polish side of the border at Medyka was kept “manically busy”.

Perthshire’s David Fox-Pitt with refugees on the Polish border in March 2022

As refugees streamed over the border, kilt-wearing David and his team were just 25 yards from the border fence handing out over 2000 cups of soup, tea and coffee per day, as well as chocolate, bananas, sweets, cakes, Pot Noodles and porridge.

The pizza they were serving proved particularly popular amongst the exhausted, traumatised souls.

Assisted by volunteers from the United Sikhs, soup was also taken into Ukraine via “trolley convoys” to feed exhausted women and children queuing for hours in freezing conditions before they could cross.

Warm clothes and blankets were also distributed.

A Ukrainian mother feeds her baby at David Fox Pitt’s soup kitchen after crossing into Poland in March 2022

Thanks to financial donations to Siobhan’s Trust, David and his team re-supplied from a local Polish supermarket, often exhausted and working in challenging conditions.

From May onwards, however, they decided to stop their operation in Poland.

Moving operations into Ukraine

They realised the “real need” was in Ukraine itself where they continue operating now – despite the fact that going into Ukraine makes their insurance “null and void” because it’s a war zone.

“We moved to Lviv and from there we’ve been to every main city now in Ukraine,” he said.

“That includes Kherson which is probably the most dangerous because the Russians had just been kicked out a week before we were invited in.

“The police escort us to various places.

A man helps a woman to walk out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

“We do it properly, otherwise they’ll think ‘who are these funny people coming in wearing kilts, serving pizza, without permission?’”

‘Close call’ missile strikes

David said they’ve had a “couple of close ones”.

One day about 50 rockets came in while they were feeding people.

They realised they needed to be out of artillery range because it’s “not good for the wellbeing of volunteers” to be under fire.

They’ve also been to Kharkiv and lots of towns east towards the Russian border.

“We just turn up in the main town square,” he says.

Volunteers serving pizza with Siobhan’s Trust in Ukraine. Image: Siobhan’s Trust

“Locals all know by Facebook these guys are coming.

“In the east it’s mainly old women and old men who turn out. Occasionally a few children.

“In the west it’s like nine million women and children.

“In the east it’s tough burly stoical babushka.

“They are all there waiting like the mother-in-laws with their handbags and their scarves waiting for this pizza.

Making pizza not war! Children receive pizza from Siobhan’s Trust in Ukraine. Image: Siobhan’s Trust

“They wouldn’t be queuing for two or three hours with the bombs going off if they weren’t desperate.

“You go to a town like Izyum and half the town is destroyed.”

When they started they were hand making around 300 pizzas per day.

Now, thanks to donations from Bologna-based Italpizza and German pizza company Dr Oetker, they are able to provide thousands more.

The pizzas have been donated free, but David’s charity has to pay for their transport to Ukraine, cold storage and then the delivery plus cooking with gas.

Smiling volunteers in Ukraine. Image: Siobhan’s Trust

It works out at something like £1 per pizza on cost, David said, with something like 500,000 pizzas now served since they started.

Volunteers stay in basic accommodation to keep costs down.

Many stay in western Ukraine.

“Hardier” ones travel nearer to the frontlines in the east.

Cross-party ‘under the radar’ visit from UK

David, who’s spent “about 50%” of the last year in Poland/Ukraine, said another important way to keep the profile up was a recent cross-party “under the radar” visit he hosted for Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith and Labour’s Judith Cummins.

“I took them for a tour of the front north east of Kharkiv,” he said, “so that they could see with their own eyes the destruction.

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith made an unofficial trip to Ukraine with Labour MP Judith Cummins to assist Siobhan’s Trust in Ukraine. Image: Siobhan’s Trust

“They were the first MPs to go any further east than Kiev, so it was a really important visit.

“It’s all about awareness as well. They saw for themselves the horrors and destruction.

“We were operating around Kharkiv when they came out, so they got stuck into the pizza van.

“They were doing hot drinks for a couple of days. It was great just to see what we do. They were very brave.

“But also to raise awareness of combat stress.

An excavator exhumes the grave of Svitlana Shabanova, who was killed by Russian forces during evacuation on April 14, 2022 and buried at the territory of a hospital in the liberated town of Borova, Kharkiv region. Image: (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

“More and more soldiers are taking their own lives.

“And the Ukrainians obviously want more tanks and weapons.”

Keeping Ukrainian hopes alive

The Siobhan Trust’s core team on the ground are Tom Hughes who runs the operations within Ukraine; Harry Scrymgeour (Siobhan’s son) who takes care of logistics and pizza coordination; Audrey McAlpine, USA long term volunteer; Kevin  Fisher, Zimbabwe long term volunteer; Nina from Zaporizhzhia, Olya from near Odesa and Vlod and Sacha in Lviv.

David said that obviously no one knows when or how the conflict is going to end.

But he hopes they can just keep “doing what they are doing” and working with others.

“We’ve helped distribute about 42 artic trucks of goods, medical aid, food, toys you name it,” he added.

“We’ll also give out teddies, rugby balls, footballs and toys which we keep stashed under the table.

Canadian firefighter Jocelyn Richer volunteering with Siobhan’s Trust in Ukraine. Image: Siobhan’s Trust

“It couldn’t be done without donations or the amazing volunteers who keep coming out to keep it going.

“We need to remember the majority of Ukrainians just want Russia out of their country.

“It’s just humbling to serve these people and see their resolve.

“Everyone who comes out in our teams is incredibly moved by it.

“It’s probably the most important thing they’ve ever done in their lives. Probably the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life.

“All I know is we are providing a huge amount of love, care, kindness, hope and moral for the Ukrainians. And by God do they need it!”

Want to help Siobhan’s Trust?

To donate to Siobhan’s Trust or to volunteer go to siobhanstrust.uk/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following 'head-on' collision in Comrie
Michelin-starred Indian chef, Alfred Prasad, will be at Gleneagles for two nights. Image: Gleneagles
Michelin-starred chef Alfred Prasad to take over residency of The Dormy at Gleneagles in…
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
Brian Richardson at a previous court appearance.
Drunk driver fled after causing four-vehicle pile-up in Kinross-shire village
The thief took time to sup a Capri-Sun while raiding the Dundee flat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog
Suzanne Black has been using her knowledge of Arabic to help asylum seekers in the Station Hotel integrate with the local community. Image: Gordon Loudon.
Arabic-speaking street pastor reveals struggles for Perth hotel asylum seekers
Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone
3
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5
A kitchen garden is always a thing of joy.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Gardening by the Victorian calendar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented