Tesco reveals plans to extend Cupar store to sell more non-food items

Tesco has unveiled plans to expand one of its Fife stores.

The retail giant has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to develop its Cupar shop.

The South Road supermarket has proposed big changes to encourage local retail and increase the selection of goods sold.

And it wants to add an extra 500 square metres to its development in South Road to allow it to stock a larger range of non-food products.

Tesco extension means loss of car parking spaces

Tesco wants to put the extension on the south side of the existing shop, which is currently used for parking and recycling.

The project would mean the loss of 12 car parking spaces.

But the supermarket says the remaining 175 spaces would be more than adequate to cater for the extended store.

A planning statement adds: “The existing store acts as an anchor store in [Cupar] and is the main driver of trade, enticing people to use Cupar as a shopping destination.

“The extended sales area would allow a larger range of non-food products to be sold.”

The application also says the expansion will “enhance the shopping experience in the Tesco store.”

Tesco claims the extension will allow people to shop for an enhanced range of goods locally.

The application is not the first time Cupar’s Tesco supermarket has sought change.

Fife Council has previously granted permission for store extension and relocation plans that were ultimately never pursued.

The council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.