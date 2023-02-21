Tesco reveals plans to extend Cupar store to sell more non-food items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Tesco reveals plans to extend Cupar store to sell more non-food items

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
February 21 2023, 11.49am
Cupar Tesco has applied for an extension
The Cupar Tesco in South Road. Image: Google Maps.

Tesco has unveiled plans to expand one of its Fife stores.

The retail giant has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to develop its Cupar shop.

The South Road supermarket has proposed big changes to encourage local retail and increase the selection of goods sold.

And it wants to add an extra 500 square metres to its development in South Road to allow it to stock a larger range of non-food products.

Tesco extension means loss of car parking spaces

Tesco wants to put the extension on the south side of the existing shop, which is currently used for parking and recycling.

The project would mean the loss of 12 car parking spaces.

But the supermarket says the remaining 175 spaces would be more than adequate to cater for the extended store.

The Cupar Tesco extension would mean the loss of parking spaces. Image: Google Maps.

A planning statement adds: “The existing store acts as an anchor store in [Cupar] and is the main driver of trade, enticing people to use Cupar as a shopping destination.

“The extended sales area would allow a larger range of non-food products to be sold.”

The application also says the expansion will “enhance the shopping experience in the Tesco store.”

Tesco claims the extension will allow people to shop for an enhanced range of goods locally.

The application is not the first time Cupar’s Tesco supermarket has sought change.

Fife Council has previously granted permission for store extension and relocation plans that were ultimately never pursued.

The council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

