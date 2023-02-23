Weeks of disruption due to roadworks on M90 near Kelty By Emma Duncan February 23 2023, 12.55pm 0 The roadworks will affect a stretch of the M90 near Kelty. Image: Google Street View [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Roadworks on the M90 between Fife and Kinross-shire are to run until the middle of April and cause weeks of disruption. Road operator Amey is upgrading the central reservation barriers between Kelty and Loch Leven from Monday until April 13. Lane closures will be in place overnight on both sides of the carriageway. Amey, completing the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, says the £1 million project will benefit 33,000 vehicles every day. Lane closures on M90 near Kelty All road disruption and lane closures will be in effect between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night of the work. Traffic management will be lifted each morning and returned at night. Both lanes will be closed northbound and drivers diverted onto the hard shoulder. Only one lane will be closed for those travelling south on the M90. Amey says the work may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions mean it cannot be carried out. 