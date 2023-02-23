Former Forfar council care home to replace Gables adult residential centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar’s former Beech Hill House care home is being brought back into use as a replacement for The Gables centre for adults with learning disabilities.

Angus Council closed Beech Hill on Lour Road last year in a cost-cutting move.

But they also faced the challenge of replacing the Gables after spiralling costs forced the authority to drop multi-million pound redevelopment plans for the Arbroath Road facility.

Angus Integration Joint Board made the decision this week to move Gables residents to Beech Hill.

Their families have been told of the plan and a transfer date will be agreed in due course.

Gables plan sinks

The council previously struck a deal with Caledonia Housing Association to build a 21-unit supported housing complex on the site of the town’s 19th century poorhouse.

The council-run facility has operated for around 40 years.

In 2019 it was praised by inspectors for the quality of care offered.

But they said the buildings were outdated and in need of replacement.

However, the project was dropped after a £2 million cost hike took estimates to almost £6m.

Residential home closure anger

Beech Hill’s closure was met with anger by families of residents there.

The council said the decision was taken against a background of people increasingly seeking care at home and a reduction in demand for care home placements.

Critics of the decision wanted to see it kept open but said Beech Hill “never stood a chance.”

Key considerations

The council said the future of Gables residents and staff were key factors in the decision to use Beech Hill.

“In identifying the best solution, there has been a determination to accommodate all the residents together given the friendships and close ties they share,” said a spokesperson.

“It was also hoped that 21 highly skilled members of Gables staff would be able to make the move with them.

“There has been ongoing engagement with the Care Inspectorate during this process in addition to a programme of inspection and scrutiny of action plans.

“Operating costs to provide a new home for Gables residents at Beech Hill House will be the same and the move ensures a timely solution is found for the need to accommodate residents in a premises that is fit for purpose.”