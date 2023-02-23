Former Forfar council care home to replace Gables adult residential centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Forfar council care home to replace Gables adult residential centre

By Graham Brown
February 23 2023, 1.17pm Updated: February 23 2023, 1.19pm
Beech Hill House care home on Lour Road closed last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar’s former Beech Hill House care home is being brought back into use as a replacement for The Gables centre for adults with learning disabilities.

Angus Council closed Beech Hill on Lour Road last year in a cost-cutting move.

But they also faced the challenge of replacing the Gables after spiralling costs forced the authority to drop multi-million pound redevelopment plans for the Arbroath Road facility.

Angus Integration Joint Board made the decision this week to move Gables residents to Beech Hill.

Their families have been told of the plan and a transfer date will be agreed in due course.

Gables plan sinks

The council previously struck a deal with Caledonia Housing Association to build a 21-unit supported housing complex on the site of the town’s 19th century poorhouse.

The council-run facility has operated for around 40 years.

In 2019 it was praised by inspectors for the quality of care offered.

But they said the buildings were outdated and in need of replacement.

However, the project was dropped after a £2 million cost hike took estimates to almost £6m.

Residential home closure anger

Beech Hill’s closure was met with anger by families of residents there.

The council said the decision was taken against a background of people increasingly seeking care at home and a reduction in demand for care home placements.

Critics of the decision wanted to see it kept open but said Beech Hill “never stood a chance.”

Key considerations

The council said the future of Gables residents and staff were key factors in the decision to use Beech Hill.

“In identifying the best solution, there has been a determination to accommodate all the residents together given the friendships and close ties they share,” said a spokesperson.

“It was also hoped that 21 highly skilled members of Gables staff would be able to make the move with them.

“There has been ongoing engagement with the Care Inspectorate during this process in addition to a programme of inspection and scrutiny of action plans.

“Operating costs to provide a new home for Gables residents at Beech Hill House will be the same and the move ensures a timely solution is found for the need to accommodate residents in a premises that is fit for purpose.”

