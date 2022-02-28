‘Beech Hill never stood a chance’: Anger after Forfar care home closure confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Beech Hill never stood a chance’: Anger after Forfar care home closure confirmed

By Graham Brown
February 28 2022, 5.20pm
Beech Hill Care home in Forfar.
Beech Hill Care home in Forfar.

Forfar’s Beech Hill care home is to close in a widely feared cost-cutting move.

The Lour Road facility’s future was thrown into doubt just before Christmas.

It was one of three Angus care homes to come under the spotlight in a district-wide review.

Arbroath’s Seaton Grove and Kinloch Care Home in Carnoustie avoided the axe or a reduction in bed numbers.

Instead, it will see all of Beech Hill’s 16 beds – eight long term and eight respite – decommissioned.

Care chiefs say they have taken the step because the elderly want to stay longer at home.

Family’s upset

But the decision has been met with resigned anger by one resident’s family.

“Beech Hill never stood a chance from the time this first came up,” they said.

“This will be upheaval and upset for the residents and their families.

“They never made any moves to keep the respite beds operating.

“So that meant they could say there wasn’t the demand.

“Folk have been settled there. And for some of the people here, living on their own is just not an option.”

Beech Hill
Beech Hill on Lour Road in Forfar. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Angus Integration Joint Board voted behind closed doors last week to shut Beech Hill.

Staff and families were told of the decision on Monday.

At the same meeting, the IJB dropped the multi-million pound redevelopment of The Gables in Forfar.

Spiralling construction costs have been blamed for the decision not to go ahead with the £3.5 million supported accommodation scheme.

And it has prompted early speculation Beech Hill could be used to replace The Gables.

The 40-year-old home on Arbroath Road is home to adults with learning disabilities.

The Gables
Plans to redevelop The Gables have been dropped. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

‘Clear direction of travel’

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership will now be looking to the independent sector to fill the long-term and respite beds gap left by Beech Hill’s closure.

“There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated what was already a clear direction of travel where people clearly exercise a preference towards care at home,” said AHSCP.

“Our older people are increasingly wanting to remain within their own homes as opposed to residential care.

“This led to the IJB decision in autumn 2021 to reduce its commissioning of AHSCP care home beds by approximately 40 placements, including a reduction of up to 20 internal beds.

“This allows us to re-direct and invest those resources into our care at home service where demand is greatest and into preventative work.”

AHSCP added: “We fully recognise that it is the eight long-term residents, their relatives and our staff that this decision has greatest impact on and it is their welfare that will be of utmost importance moving forward.

“They are all individuals in their own right and their individual needs and preferences will be fully considered.

“Every effort will be taken to ensure they are fully involved and informed throughout the process of finding alternative arrangements and accommodation.

“We want to ensure they are all fully supported and that any impact created by this move is kept to a minimum.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier