Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated and closed ‘until further notice’

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre was evacuated on Wednesday night following a technical fault in the building’s pump room.

Swimmers were escorted out of the pool during the evacuation, with eyewitnesses claiming that the incident was referred to by staff as a “major emergency”.

Members of staff were also placed outside the centre’s doors to turn away would-be visitors after the evacuation.

It is not yet known when the facility will reopen.

A post made to the leisure centre’s Facebook page states: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the centre will be closed until further notice.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Evacuation was caused by fault in the leisure centre’s plant room

The evacuation was caused by a technical fault in the building’s pump room which was discovered by staff during the evening.

A spokesperson for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, the arm’s-length body which manages the building on behalf of Fife Council, said: “A technical fault was detected in the plant room, as a precaution all customers and staff were evacuated.

“Engineers are on site and trust staff are standing by for a diagnosis.

“The trust will update customers as soon as possible and thanks them for their patience.”