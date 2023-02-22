Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated and closed ‘until further notice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated and closed ‘until further notice’

By Matteo Bell
February 22 2023, 9.01pm
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre. Image: Supplied.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre. Image: Supplied.

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre was evacuated on Wednesday night following a technical fault in the building’s pump room.

Swimmers were escorted out of the pool during the evacuation, with eyewitnesses claiming that the incident was referred to by staff as a “major emergency”.

Members of staff were also placed outside the centre’s doors to turn away would-be visitors after the evacuation.

The main swimming at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre. Image: Supplied.

It is not yet known when the facility will reopen.

A post made to the leisure centre’s Facebook page states: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the centre will be closed until further notice.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Evacuation was caused by fault in the leisure centre’s plant room

The evacuation was caused by a technical fault in the building’s pump room which was discovered by staff during the evening.

The centre was evacuated on Wednesday. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, the arm’s-length body which manages the building on behalf of Fife Council, said: “A technical fault was detected in the plant room, as a precaution all customers and staff were evacuated.

“Engineers are on site and trust staff are standing by for a diagnosis.

“The trust will update customers as soon as possible and thanks them for their patience.”

