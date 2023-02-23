Hunt for parrot with distinctive squawk missing in Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fifers are being asked to listen out for a parrot missing from her home in Glenrothes – and suffering from a foot injury.

Amare took flight on Saturday at around 1pm and has not returned home to Collydean, leaving owner Nash Mayr concerned for her wellbeing.

The green-feathered parrot has a distinctive squawk and Nash thinks it is more likely she will be heard before she is seen.

Amare’s foot injury also requires daily medication.

Nash, who rescued the Amare with her partner Ola in November 2021, says it is very unusual for her to go missing.

She told The Courier: “Because she’s green she’ll blend into trees very well, so it’s easier to hear her.

“She has also got a foot injury and she can’t properly use her left foot.

“She needs daily medication and it’s quite a distinctive identifier.”

Nash describes Amare as a “hardy bird”, but is keen to see her return home – where she keeps a flock of six other birds including cockatiel Paco.

Anyone who spots Amare or hears Amare is being asked to call Nash, rather than try to capture the bird.

Nash said: “She’s quite a skittish bird

“She’s not quite sure of people having been in eight homes before.

“She’s cautious of people she doesn’t know.”

Anyone who comes across the parrot is asked to contact Nash on 07874 008540 or Ola on 07873 677378.