Fife College students offered free lunches as cost of living bites

Fife College students are now being given free lunches as the cost of living bites.

The offer of soup and rolls is in addition to the college’s long-running breakfast club, which has served more than 5,000 free meals since the start of this academic year alone.

According to a report released by the National Union of Students last week, more than half of college and university students across Scotland skip meals due to lack of money.

In addition, 37% have considered dropping out for financial reasons and 45% have gone without heating.

Fife college free lunches in addition to other support

Fife College said it was determined to tackle this and has introduced a range of support.

It includes free laptops, food vouchers and free and discounted haircuts and beauty treatments.

The breakfasts include toast, cereal or porridge and a cup of tea or coffee every day.

Vicki Anton, head of student experience at Fife College said: “Sadly, the recent NUS Scotland report matched what our students have been telling us for some time.”

Support available at all Fife College campuses

She added: “We are absolutely committed to helping our current and prospective students during this cost-of-living crisis though, reassuring them that the college will continue to offer them the support they need.

“Building on our incredibly popular breakfast club. we have launched a free lunch service which now gives students – regardless of means – access to two nutritious meals per day

“Fife College also provides access to free laptops and other devices to help with studies, as well as support in gaining hardship payments and food shop vouchers.

“This is a constantly evolving list based on the needs of our students.”

The support is available at all of the college’s five Fife campuses and more details can be found here.