Police appeal to find missing Rosyth man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information around a 42-year-old man missing from the Rosyth area.

Gary Robinson, who lives in the Fife town, was last seen at around 8.15am on Monday.

Police described the 42-year-old as 5ft 10in with strawberry blonde short hair, a large bushy beard and of a stocky/muscular build.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoody, grey joggers and red trainers with grey and yellow markings.

A police statement said there are “growing concerns” for his welfare.

It asks anyone who may have seen Gary to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident reference number 2516 of March 13.