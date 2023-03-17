Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks

By Ben MacDonald
March 17 2023, 4.08pm Updated: March 17 2023, 5.16pm
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A busy road that links Kinglassie to Cluny is set to be closed for three weeks as work begins.

The B922 Cluny Road will be closed for road users from 7.30am on Monday morning.

Fife Council have announced that work will take place between Kinglassie Road and Lochty Bridge.

Signs have been placed by the road stating that it will take up to three weeks for the work to be completed.

However, the council have confirmed to The Courier that the road is scheduled to reopen at 4pm on Thursday March 30.

Are there any alternative routes?

Access for drivers will be available via:

  • Strathore Road
  • B9130 Blackwood Road
  • B921 Kinglassie Road
The council have shared a map showing where diversions will be in place. Image: Fife Council

The road is used frequently by drivers, who see it as an easier option to get to other towns in the Kingdom including Kirkcaldy and Cardenden.

Fife Council’s roads and transportations services team will be responsible for the resurfacing works.

They have confirmed that the road will still be accessible for emergency services.

Tags

Conversation

