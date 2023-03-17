Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy road that links Kinglassie to Cluny is set to be closed for three weeks as work begins.

The B922 Cluny Road will be closed for road users from 7.30am on Monday morning.

Fife Council have announced that work will take place between Kinglassie Road and Lochty Bridge.

Signs have been placed by the road stating that it will take up to three weeks for the work to be completed.

However, the council have confirmed to The Courier that the road is scheduled to reopen at 4pm on Thursday March 30.

Are there any alternative routes?

Access for drivers will be available via:

Strathore Road

B9130 Blackwood Road

B921 Kinglassie Road

The road is used frequently by drivers, who see it as an easier option to get to other towns in the Kingdom including Kirkcaldy and Cardenden.

Fife Council’s roads and transportations services team will be responsible for the resurfacing works.

They have confirmed that the road will still be accessible for emergency services.