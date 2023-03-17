EXCLUSIVE: James McPake set to sign new Dunfermline contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake is set to be rewarded with a new contract after turning around Dunfermline’s fortunes.

Negotiations have been ongoing for a number of weeks but Courier Sport understands the deal is set to be signed in the coming days.

McPake signed a two-year deal at KDM Group East End Park last summer and earlier this year was “discussed” in relation to the Motherwell vacancy, since filled by Stuart Kettlewell.

The Pars are on course to return to the Championship at the first time of asking this season after losing just one of their 27 league matches so far.

McPake’s assistant at Dunfermline – former St Johnstone and Dundee star Dave Mackay – is also set to sign a new deal.

The Pars’ promotion charge continues on Saturday with FC Edinburgh the visitors to East End Park.