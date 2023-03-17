Angus councillors get back to business in Forfar Town and County Hall after five-figure Covid revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus councillors get back to business in Forfar Town and County Hall after five-figure Covid revamp

By Graham Brown
March 17 2023, 4.30pm
Forfar Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus councillors have given a new £45,000 hybrid system for meetings in their historic Forfar chamber its first test.

This week the full council returned to Town and County Hall for the first time since the pandemic struck.

And – barring a minor connection blip for one elected member – it was a successful debut for the new set-up.

There had been fears the 235-year-old town centre building might become obsolete because of challenges in accommodating council meetings.

Empty since lockdown

Its doors were shut when lockdown came in.

Angus then became one of the first councils in Scotland to make its meetings available to the public online.

But that did not go entirely without a hitch after so-called Zoom-bombers hijacked an early Covid emergency meeting.

Police were called in after pornographic images and obscene messages were posted on screen.

The council then had to spend money repairing a sagging roof in the chamber during the pandemic shutdown.

Options for the future

Last year, officials put a six-figure price tag on re-working the debating chamber to host council meetings once more.

The £105,000 estimate was one of three options presented to councillors.

Those were:

  • Continue with fully remote meetings and no council chamber.
  • Return to Town and County Hall. Costed at £105k.
  • New chamber in Angus House council HQ at Orchardbank. Costed at £123k.

It was also suggested council meetings could move around the county but that was ruled out as impractical.

Many councillors said they were keen to get back to Town and County Hall and pushed officials to bring the cost down.

And in November, elected members approved a scaled back version with new IT equipment and slimline furniture.

The chamber layout has been changed to place Provost Brian Boyd facing fellow councillors rather than sitting at the head of the long debating table.

Provost Brian Boyd
Angus Provost Brian Boyd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Video screens have been erected for those who will be attending meetings remotely.

It has meant the removal of two large portraits from the ornate interior of the hall, including one of Letham village founder Dempster.

Town and County Hall was designed by celebrated Scottish architect James Playfair.

Born at Benvie, near Dundee, he was responsible for many impressive buildings in Edinburgh’s New Town.

The building was completed in 1788 at a cost of £1,100 and features crystal chandeliers presented by David Scott of Dunninald who was MP for Forfarshire at the end of the 1700s.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks

Most Commented