Angus councillors baulk at £105,000 bill to move back into Forfar chamber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus councillors baulk at £105,000 bill to move back into Forfar chamber

By Graham Brown
July 11 2022, 4.45pm
Forfar Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Forfar Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Forfar’s historic Town and County Hall is coming back as the meeting chamber of Angus Council.

But only after councillors look again at ways of bringing down the £100,000-plus bill to move back in.

The six-figure total has been put on kitting out the town centre building for its first face-to-face meetings since the pandemic struck.

Slimline furniture and a state-of-the-art IT system to host hybrid meetings will be installed.

Forfar Town and County Hall.
The interior of the historic Forfar chamber.

Returning to the listed building at The Cross was one of three options considered for the future of council meetings.

However, a single vote clinched a two-month deferral for cross-party discussion with officers about bringing costs down.

The way ahead

When Covid struck, Angus quickly moved to online meetings.

Despite an early setback when so-called Zoom bombers ambushed one committee and posted abusive and pornographic messages the set-up has worked well.

The first two meetings of the new council elected in May have taken place in a temporary chamber at Angus House council HQ in Forfar.

IT chief Sharon Faulkner delivered three options to the latest full meeting of the council.

  • Continue with fully remote meetings and no council chamber.
  • Return to Town and County Hall. Costed at £105k.
  • New chamber in Angus House. Costed at £123K.

Town and County Hall is a Forfar common good asset and the fund gets a yearly £18,600 rental income from the council.

There was widespread support for going back there.

Forfar Town and County Hall
How the new Town and County Hall layout might look. Supplied by Angus Council.

“It’s important we use our iconic buildings rather than let them decline,” said Montrose councillor Bill Duff.

And Monifieth member Craig Fotheringham said: “Let’s put the hybrid equipment back in and get back to Town and County Hall. It’s part of this council’s heritage.”

The You Tube question

Meetings are currently being streamed live on the council’s You Tube channel.

But officials favour a move away from that because the platform could pull the plug at any time.

Carnoustie councillor Mark McDonald said: “I completely disagree about You Tube.

“As a council we should be looking to utilise free and available software that could cost us a lot of money to house ourselves.

“There are solutions out there that will give us exactly what we want but it doesn’t cost £100,000.

“A lot of work has been done, but it’s all predicated on what ifs.”

Angus House
A new chamber in Angus House council HQ was considered. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Fellow Carnoustie member David Cheape added: “There’s complete agreement to get back to Town and County Hall.

“What everyone’s baulking at is the £105,000 cost for doing this.

“We have to get the cost down – they’ll be saying ‘they’ve spent another £105,000 on themselves’.”

The council is now in recess until the next round of committee meetings starting on August 16.

Those will remain completely remote and a detailed report on the cost of the Town and County Hall plan will be prepared for full council on September 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]