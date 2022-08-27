George Dempster: What would Letham’s founder have made of the row rocking Angus’ largest village?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

George Dempster: What would Letham’s founder have made of the row rocking Angus’ largest village?

By Graham Brown
August 27 2022, 5.55am
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

His vision created the village which grew to become the largest in Angus.

But the foundation ‘Honest’ George Dempster provided for Letham is being shaken by a row splitting the community.

It revolves around the running of the Feuars’ Committee Dempster formed around 15 years after the village itself was created.

He wanted feu duties paid for land and buildings to benefit the common good of the people living there.

And for more than 200 years it’s done that – and more.

Letham Feuars' Hall
The Feuars’ Hall previously housed Letham library. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

But there’s criticism over a claimed lack of transparency in the way the handful of remaining committee members are running the group.

Suggestions it has become a ‘secret society’ have forced stalwart figures to the brink of resignation.

The Feuars’ say they’re trying to sort out a legal row over local land before holding an AGM to elect a new committee.

Lack of public comment from each side contrasts with the volume of opinion being voiced on village social media.

And Scottish charities regulator OSCR has been pulled into the row.

The Feuars’ say they hope a public meeting will take place soon.

Critics don’t have the same faith a potentially lengthy legal wrangle will be sorted out very quickly.

So who was the founding father of Letham?

And what’s gone wrong with the body now unique in Scotland as the last of its kind?

Laird’s son

Born in Dundee in 1732, he was the son of Dundee merchant John Dempster, the 2nd Laird of Dunnichen, a few miles east of Forfar.

The historic lands witnessed the Battle of Dun Nechtan in 685AD when the Picts’ defeat of invading Northumbrians marked a seminal chapter in Scottish history.

George Dempster memorial
A stone celebrating Letham’s 1988 bicentenary. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Centuries later, George Dempster laid the foundations of Letham on land in the shadow of Dunnichen Hill.

And with it came the feu payments he hoped would improve the lives of all who settled in his new village.

But his influence and ambition stretched well beyond a pocket of Angus.

He founded the Dundee Banking Company in 1763 and was a director of the famous East India Company – at its peak the world’s largest trading business.

Dempster was admitted to the Faculty of Advocates in 1755, around the same time he became a leading figure in the Scottish Enlightenment.

George Dempster
A portrait of George Dempster by George Willison.

It was in the political sphere where the Independent Whig earned the nickname of Honest George.

He was an MP for the Perth Burghs for two spells during a Westminster career spanning almost three decades.

And he found time during that role to serve as Provost of St Andrews.

Dempster died at Dunnichen in 1818, aged 86.

Letham park bears his name, and the village’s East and West Hemming Street honour the surname of his spouse, Rose.

Feuars’ success

The committee formed in 1805 has handled feus from rent and property in Letham and re-invested it for the good of the community.

And the success story which has stood the test of time is evident all around.

The Square at the centre of the village was transformed from a dirt bowl to asphalt and pavements by a previous generation of committee members.

The Feuars’ Hall sits proudly there, and in more recent times looked over the thousands of visitors who enjoyed the annual Victorian Market and Letham street party.

Letham Victorian Market
Letham Victorian Market was a summer highlight for many years.

It was reprised this summer when villagers rallied to organise what turned out to be a sun-kissed celebration of The Queen’s platinum jubilee.

A family fun day at the Feuars’ Green in The Den followed the next day.

But it’s there that the land boundary dispute is believed to be centred around so the storm clouds remain over the Vinney Burn running through it.

Tags

Conversation

