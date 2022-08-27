‘I’m a Perth dad who took six months paternity leave – I’ll never regret it’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth man took six months paternity leave after the birth of his fourth child says it was a decision he’ll never regret.

Andrew Cunningham and wife Kat had three children, Grace, Kate and Holly, when they discovered a fourth was on the way.

The couple knew they were about to embark on another journey of changing nappies and sleepless nights, but this time would be different.

That is because Perth-based Aviva employee Andrew decided to take advantage of the firm’s equal parental leave policy.

Andrew said: “Our girls were all born while we worked for Aviva, but I only benefited from equal parental leave with Livia, as this benefit was introduced after Holly was born.

“I fully appreciated the benefits of having the opportunity to take the six months off compared to previous times.

“Then, the maximum time available was two weeks plus holidays.”

‘It gave me more time to bond’, says Perth dad

He said having six months off after the birth of Livia in September 2020 was a huge help to the couple.

Andrew and Kat met while at Aviva and got married in 2009.

“As any parent will know looking after small children is extremely hard work,” Andrew said.

“In those initial stages of settling in with a new baby combined with reduced sleep, going back to work after only two weeks can put a great deal of strain on both parents regardless of how many children you have.

“I fully appreciated the difference this time round having six months off.

“We were able to get Livia into better sleep routines as we didn’t have to take her out the house every time as always one of us was there.

“It also gave me much more time to bond with Livia which was brilliant.”

From dad to teacher during pandemic

Not only did Andrew step in with school runs and dropping his older girls to clubs, but it also saw him step in as their teacher.

With schools shut because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Andrew had to take over home schooling.

He was in charge of lessons for 10-year-old Grace, Kate, 8, and Holly, who is five.

However, the lockdowns meant he was able to spend more time with his family.

“It did also allow me to spend much more time with the girls as well especially during the lockdown period and was great family bonding time,” he said.

Returning to work after paternity leave

When he did return to work after his six-month parental leave, Andrew said it was made easier by working from home.

He said: “It wasn’t too much of a wrench to go back.

“I was around in the mornings and at lunchtime, so that definitely helped.

“We had got into a routine at home, my wife was used to Livia being here.”

He kept contact with his colleagues at Aviva to ensure his return would be a smooth one.

“I had kept in touch throughout so I was kept up to date with what was happening, which helped too,” he said.

Important part of Aviva culture

It comes as a study from the insurance giants shows four years after introducing the scheme 80% of men have taken up the offer.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has been totally amazed that Aviva provide this,” Andrew said.

“It’s then that I really appreciated what a brilliant benefit it is.”

Danny Harmer, Aviva’s chief people officer, said: “Equal parental leave is now an important part of our culture at Aviva as a family-friendly employer.

“Men taking parental leave have a better understanding of the choices female colleagues have to make when balancing parenting with their career.

“This makes them more empathetic colleagues and leaders.”