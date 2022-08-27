‘I’m a Perth dad who took six months paternity leave – I’ll never regret it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I’m a Perth dad who took six months paternity leave – I’ll never regret it’

By Gavin Harper
August 27 2022, 5.58am
Kat, Andrew, Grace (10), Kate (8), Holly (5) and Livia (1) Cunningham at home in Bridge of Earn.
Kat, Andrew, Grace (10), Kate (8), Holly (5) and Livia (1) Cunningham at home in Bridge of Earn.

A Perth man took six months paternity leave after the birth of his fourth child says it was a decision he’ll never regret.

Andrew Cunningham and wife Kat had three children, Grace, Kate and Holly, when they discovered a fourth was on the way.

The couple knew they were about to embark on another journey of changing nappies and sleepless nights, but this time would be different.

That is because Perth-based Aviva employee Andrew decided to take advantage of the firm’s equal parental leave policy.

Andrew said: “Our girls were all born while we worked for Aviva, but I only benefited from equal parental leave with Livia, as this benefit was introduced after Holly was born.

A almost 2-year-old girl with blue eyes and blonde hair looking through the safety net of a trampoline
After Livia, now almost 2, was born, Andrew was able to spend six months at home with her.

“I fully appreciated the benefits of having the opportunity to take the six months off compared to previous times.

“Then, the maximum time available was two weeks plus holidays.”

‘It gave me more time to bond’, says Perth dad

He said having six months off after the birth of Livia in September 2020 was a huge help to the couple.

Andrew and Kat met while at Aviva and got married in 2009.

“As any parent will know looking after small children is extremely hard work,” Andrew said.

“In those initial stages of settling in with a new baby combined with reduced sleep, going back to work after only two weeks can put a great deal of strain on both parents regardless of how many children you have.

A dad playing on the trampoline with his four daughters
His six months of paternity leave allowed Andrew to spend more time with Grace (10), Kate (8), Holly (5) and Livia (1).

“I fully appreciated the difference this time round having six months off.

“We were able to get Livia into better sleep routines as we didn’t have to take her out the house every time as always one of us was there.

“It also gave me much more time to bond with Livia which was brilliant.”

From dad to teacher during pandemic

Not only did Andrew step in with school runs and dropping his older girls to clubs, but it also saw him step in as their teacher.

With schools shut because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Andrew had to take over home schooling.

He was in charge of lessons for 10-year-old Grace, Kate, 8, and Holly, who is five.

However, the lockdowns meant he was able to spend more time with his family.

The Cunningham family, mum, dad and four girls gathered around the table for home school lessons
Lockdown meant Andrew had to be both a dad and a teacher.

“It did also allow me to spend much more time with the girls as well especially during the lockdown period and was great family bonding time,” he said.

Returning to work after paternity leave

When he did return to work after his six-month parental leave, Andrew said it was made easier by working from home.

He said: “It wasn’t too much of a wrench to go back.

“I was around in the mornings and at lunchtime, so that definitely helped.

“We had got into a routine at home, my wife was used to Livia being here.”

Parents Andrew and Kat sitting on the sofa with their four children Grace, Kate, Holly and Livia.
Aviva’s equal parental leave meant the Cunningham family could spend more time together.

He kept contact with his colleagues at Aviva to ensure his return would be a smooth one.

“I had kept in touch throughout so I was kept up to date with what was happening, which helped too,” he said.

Important part of Aviva culture

It comes as a study from the insurance giants shows four years after introducing the scheme 80% of men have taken up the offer.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has been totally amazed that Aviva provide this,” Andrew said.

“It’s then that I really appreciated what a brilliant benefit it is.”

Danny Harmer, Aviva’s chief people officer, said: “Equal parental leave is now an important part of our culture at Aviva as a family-friendly employer.

View of Aviva's office in Perth, as the firm offers six-months of paternity leave
Aviva’s Perth offices.

“Men taking parental leave have a better understanding of the choices female colleagues have to make when balancing parenting with their career.

“This makes them more empathetic colleagues and leaders.”

