Public to vote on new plan to remove iconic fisher lass from East Neuk road signs

New plans have been brought forward to replace the East Neuk’s iconic fisher lass road signs.

But this time the community will be consulted before a final decision is made.

A huge row broke out last year when tourism chiefs announced they were replacing the well-loved image of a young girl holding a basket of fish with a picture of a puffin.

She is still depicted on four signs welcoming people to the area.

But they have become weathered and, in some cases, the image is almost worn away.

However, the puffin plans were shelved following a public outcry, with people saying the seabirds had no connection to the traditional fishing villages.

A petition against the proposal gained more than 500 signatures within days.

Now local councillor Sean Dillon has come up with a new plan, which he says will see the dilapidated signs replaced with something which still reflects the area’s heritage.

And people in the villages will be asked to vote for one of three options.

Options for new East Neuk road signs

The fisher lass features on four East Neuk signs.

One is on the main A915 between Leven and Lundin Links, and there are others on the A917 near Elie, and the Anstruther to St Andrews road.

The fourth is just south of Kingsbarns.

The options are:

An updated fisher lass image created by Fife Council’s graphic design team

Replace the fisher lass with a picture of an East Neuk landmark to be chosen by residents

Remove the image and include only the message Welcome to the East Neuk

Mr Dillon, who lives in Pittenweem and comes from fishing stock, said the plan was still in the early stages.

But he said it had been agreed by members of the Fife Tourism Partnership and the council’s roads department at a meeting on Monday.

Original East Neuk fisher lass image is lost

The original fisher lass image is believed to have been inspired by the work of John McGhie, known for his paintings of fishing life in Pittenweem.

However, it is now lost and the known copies do not meet the quality needed to rescale them for a road sign.

Mr Dillon said: “This plan is very much in the early stages.

“But given the strength of feeling surrounding the last attempt to improve these signs, I feel it is important to include the community as much as possible.

“A full consultation, which allows our community the final say, is being worked on and will be available in the coming weeks.

“It is clear to me that our community felt the previously-planned puffin image was inappropriate.

“However, given the fact there is a need to update the current fisher lass image, there is an opportunity for the community to suggest other ideas too.”

‘Fisher lass is iconic in our community’

The Lib Dem councillor added: “While there are three options on the table, the fisher lass is iconic in our community and is an important reminder of our fishing heritage.

“As the son and grandson of local fishermen, I am very much in favour of retaining this image.

“But at the same time it must be fit for the 21st century so it can continue to provide a warm welcome to locals and visitors for years to come.”