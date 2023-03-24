Public to vote on new plan to remove iconic fisher lass from East Neuk road signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public to vote on new plan to remove iconic fisher lass from East Neuk road signs

Three options are suggested following last year's outcry over moves to replace the traditional image with a picture of a puffin.

By Claire Warrender
The East Neuk fisher lass has worn away on this sign,
Councillor Dillon is asking: "What would you like to see on this sign?"

New plans have been brought forward to replace the East Neuk’s iconic fisher lass road signs.

But this time the community will be consulted before a final decision is made.

A huge row broke out last year when tourism chiefs announced they were replacing the well-loved image of a young girl holding a basket of fish with a picture of a puffin.

The traditional East Neuk fisher lass was to be replaced by a puffin.

She is still depicted on four signs welcoming people to the area.

But they have become weathered and, in some cases, the image is almost worn away.

However, the puffin plans were shelved following a public outcry, with people saying the seabirds had no connection to the traditional fishing villages.

A petition against the proposal gained more than 500 signatures within days.

Now local councillor Sean Dillon has come up with a new plan, which he says will see the dilapidated signs replaced with something which still reflects the area’s heritage.

And people in the villages will be asked to vote for one of three options.

Options for new East Neuk road signs

The fisher lass features on four East Neuk signs.

One is on the main A915 between Leven and Lundin Links, and there are others on the A917 near Elie, and the Anstruther to St Andrews road.

The fourth is just south of Kingsbarns.

The options are:

  • An updated fisher lass image created by Fife Council’s graphic design team
  • Replace the fisher lass with a picture of an East Neuk landmark to be chosen by residents
  • Remove the image and include only the message Welcome to the East Neuk

Mr Dillon, who lives in Pittenweem and comes from fishing stock, said the plan was still in the early stages.

But he said it had been agreed by members of the Fife Tourism Partnership and the council’s roads department at a meeting on Monday.

Original East Neuk fisher lass image is lost

The original fisher lass image is believed to have been inspired by the work of John McGhie, known for his paintings of fishing life in Pittenweem.

However, it is now lost and the known copies do not meet the quality needed to rescale them for a road sign.

Fisher Girl by John McGhie.

Mr Dillon said: “This plan is very much in the early stages.

“But given the strength of feeling surrounding the last attempt to improve these signs, I feel it is important to include the community as much as possible.

“A full consultation, which allows our community the final say, is being worked on and will be available in the coming weeks.

“It is clear to me that our community felt the previously-planned puffin image was inappropriate.

“However, given the fact there is a need to update the current fisher lass image, there is an opportunity for the community to suggest other ideas too.”

‘Fisher lass is iconic in our community’

The Lib Dem councillor added: “While there are three options on the table, the fisher lass is iconic in our community and is an important reminder of our fishing heritage.

“As the son and grandson of local fishermen, I am very much in favour of retaining this image.

“But at the same time it must be fit for the 21st century so it can continue to provide a warm welcome to locals and visitors for years to come.”

