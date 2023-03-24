Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in suspicious circumstances in a west Fife village has been described as a “deeply loved” member of his family.

Henry White, 57, was found dead at a house in Oakley on Wednesday.

In a statement released through Police Scotland on Friday, Mr White’s loved ones said: “Henry was a deeply loved and respected member of our family.

“He will be much missed.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time and we try to come to terms with this loss.”

It comes as a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with Mr White’s death.

He is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.

Officers were called to Erskine Wynd at around 6.10am on Wednesday where they found Mr White dead.

A large police presence has been in the area since.