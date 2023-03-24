Fife Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged Henry White, 57, was found dead at a house in Oakley on Wednesday. By Neil Henderson March 24 2023, 7.59am Share Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4249396/oakley-man-died-named-henry-white/ Copy Link Henry White, 57, died in Oakley. Image: Police Scotland [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man who died in suspicious circumstances in a west Fife village has been described as a “deeply loved” member of his family. Henry White, 57, was found dead at a house in Oakley on Wednesday. In a statement released through Police Scotland on Friday, Mr White’s loved ones said: “Henry was a deeply loved and respected member of our family. Police at the property in Erskine Wynd.. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. "He will be much missed. "We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time and we try to come to terms with this loss." It comes as a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with Mr White's death. Police outside the house where Mr White's body was discovered. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson He is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday. Officers were called to Erskine Wynd at around 6.10am on Wednesday where they found Mr White dead. A large police presence has been in the area since. 