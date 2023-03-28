Levenmouth GP surgery to offload thousands of patients in bid to reduce pressure on service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levenmouth GP surgery to offload thousands of patients in bid to reduce pressure on service

Methilhaven Surgery plans to re-register about two-thirds of its patients with two nearby practices.

By Laura Devlin
The Methilhaven GP surgery moved to the Wellesley Unit at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital in August 2022. Image: DC Thomson
The Methilhaven GP surgery moved to the Wellesley Unit at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital in August 2022. Image: DC Thomson

A Levenmouth GP surgery is to offload thousands of patients from its books in a bid to ease pressure on the service.

Methilhaven Surgery plans to re-register two-thirds of its patients – about 4,000 people – with two nearby practices.

About 3,000 of them will be registered with Airlie Medical Practice in Lower Methil – a mile-and-a-half away – with the rest being registered with Muiredge Practice in Buckhaven, about half-a-mile away.

Methilhaven was taken over by NHS Fife in August last year, when it also moved to a temporary new premises at the Wellesley Unit in Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital in Buckhaven.

Due to a national shortage of GPs, it has had to rely on locum staff.

Difficulty accessing appointments

A letter to patients said: “We recognise that many patients at Methilhaven Surgery have had difficulty accessing appointments.

“Following constructive discussions with two local GP practices, an agreement has been reached to help reduce the pressure on Methilhaven Surgery and improve local medical services for the practice’s patients.

“Both practices will be supported with clinical additional staff to ensure they can maintain the high-quality care they currently provide as they increase their patient list.”

Move ‘concerning’

Patients will be transferred to the new surgeries on a phased basis over spring and early summer, and those affected will be notified in the coming weeks.

Methilhaven will continue to operate with a reduced patient list of about 2,000.

Councillor David Graham, council spokesperson for health and social care – who also represents the Buckhaven ward – says the move is “concerning”.

He said: “I have been contacted by a number of constituents recently regarding concerns about Methilhaven Surgery and the pressure they are under at present.

Councillor David Graham. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It’s obviously concerning to see GP practices having to look at these kind of measures to make the service more sustainable due to the challenges which are being seen across the country as GP numbers reduce.”

Lisa Cooper, head of primary and preventative care at NHS Fife, said: “We recognise that many patients at Methilhaven Surgery have experienced real difficulties in accessing appointments and we committed to the local community that we would take the necessary actions to improve service provision for the practice’s patients.

“Working alongside Airlie and Muiredge Practices over a number of months, we have developed longer-term plans which we are confident will help to ease the pressure on Methilhaven Surgery and improve local medical provision across the whole of the Buckhaven and Levenmouth area.”

