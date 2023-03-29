Warning of NHS strain amid fear Dundee and Fife college counselling jobs will be axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Warning of NHS strain amid fear Dundee and Fife college counselling jobs will be axed

College principals across the country have called on the Scottish Government to save 80 mental health jobs.

By Amie Flett
Fife College Students' Association (FCSA) president of Education and Representation, Emma Wallace and FCSA President of Welfare and Equality, Tali Fisher.
Fife College Students' Association (FCSA) president of Education and Representation, Emma Wallace and FCSA President of Welfare and Equality, Tali Fisher. Image: FCSA.

Principals and student reps across Tayside and Fife say cutting funding for counsellors in colleges will shift the burden onto the NHS.

College principals across the country have called on the Scottish Government not to axe funding for the mental health roles.

Money to allow students access to in-house counselling at colleges and universities was introduced in 2018.

Nicola Sturgeon pledged to provide £20 million as part of a four-year pilot programme, later extended to five years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Perth college. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But only £14.5m has been spent from the initial £20m budget, which is only in place until July.

Now 21 college principals – including those from Fife College, Perth College UHI and Dundee and Angus College – have written to the Scottish Government to ask for the vital service to be saved.

‘Being a student is not easy’

Fife College Students Association (FCSA) president of welfare and equality Tali Fisher says the cuts will have a direct impact on students.

She told The Courier: “Being a student is not easy.

“The stress of juggling classes and assignments while keeping a roof over their head and heat in their homes means it’s unsurprising that the Mental Health Foundation reports that more than half of college students report moderate to severe symptoms of depression.”

FCSA’s Emma Wallace and Tali Fisher. Image: FCSA.

She added: “Every year our students fill the counselling spaces and continue to join the waitlist, which shows how valuable the service is and the pressure this takes off NHS mental health services.

“By cutting this funding they are pushing the burden of funding support for students onto colleges and further stretching an already stretched thin budget.

“The consistent lack of funding to support the students of today will be to blame for the shortage of skills in the Scotland of the future.”

Amy Monks, president of the students’ association at Dundee and Angus College, said counsellors were an integral part of the support system for students.

President of the Students’ Association for Dundee and Angus College, Amy Monks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She said: “If this resource and the amazing people in these roles are not funded we are not going to be able to provide the same provision for those who need it most and enable them to stay in college education.”

‘We have seen increased demand for services’

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt was one of the 21 to sign the letter to the Scottish Government.

He said: “The college sector is facing many uncertainties and financial pressures at the minute, with the potential loss of vital mental health counselling funding being one of them.

“Both as a college and a whole sector we have seen increased demand for services and the removal of this vital funding would not only have an impact on us as a college but would also put additional pressure onto NHS services that are already stretched.

College principal Simon Hewitt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The Scottish Government must review this immediately and pledge to continue to support this vital service, or the mental health and wellbeing of our students will inevitably suffer.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Despite a very challenging fiscal environment, we have confirmed a further £2 million in this academic year to March 2023, and we are committed to additional funding to cover the entirety of the current academic year.

“No decision has been taken with regard to funding beyond the end of the current academic year.

“The Scottish Government will also deliver a Student Mental Health Plan in Spring 2023.

“This will provide a framework for student mental health support in universities and colleges, which will be linked to our wider Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender's flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
Preparing for the Pittenweem art exhibition featuring the Mach brothers and Phill Jupitus
Sculptor brothers David and Robert Mach team up with comedian Phill Jupitus for free…
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes 'lipstick on a pig' coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
Nigel Mullan from Newburgh Train Station Group. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Newburgh rail supporters want 'budget' train station to keep campaign on the rails
There are concerns over NHS Fife waiting times
Fife patients waiting more than a year for surgery 'sends a shiver down my…
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage at the Big Weekend. Image: Michael Hunter
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…
Sue Varga from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth gran left fighting for life after three brain aneurysms makes remarkable recovery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented