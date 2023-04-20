St Andrews student to premiere first film following help from Oscar-nominated sound man

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A St Andrews University student will walk the red carpet tonight as his first movie premieres at the town’s cinema.

Theo Quantick secured the help of Oscar and Bafta-nominated crew members to complete his ambitious short film Waiting For O.

It follows two years of pulling pints, clearing driveways and delivery driving to save enough cash to get the project off the ground.

And he is now preparing to send the end result to a number of international film festivals, including Raindance.

The 19-year-old English literature student is excited to see the reaction to his 20-minute creation, which is based on Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot.

He said: “We’re showing it on the biggest screen and we’ve been selling tickets online.

“We’ve plastered posters all over the town.”

‘Cheeky’ email to Oscar-nominated sound man

Originally from Wales, Theo is well known in St Andrews as a barman at one of the town’s busiest pubs, Molly Malones.

He set up his own production company, The Cult Of Nic Picture House.

And he wrote, directed and produced the film himself.

Two of the cast members are fellow St Andrews students and the other three are Theo’s friends.

However, realising he needed some expert help he sent a “cheeky” email to dialogue editor Justin Dolby, who worked on Oscar-nominated psychological drama Tar.

“I just sent it to him and he liked it,” said Theo.

“I was shocked when he agreed to do it. He worked on Tar, which was nominated for an Oscar and a Bafta.”

Other crew members included colourist William Glass, who worked on Bafta-nominated short film A Drifting Up.

Theo went from fairground worker to film producer

Waiting For O was conceived as Theo and friends waited in a South Wales cafe for someone they had never met.

“I was 15 at the time and thought it would make a great concept for a film,” he said.

“It made me think of Waiting for Godot, where the two characters have a number of discussions while waiting for someone who never arrives.”

Theo grew up working on a fairground and in a chicken shop, both of which feature in the movie.

“I was writing during Covid and then I continued when I came to St Andrews,” he said.

“I’d never been to Scotland before I came here and St Andrews is immensely cool.”

Once the film is released on May 1, Theo will turn his attention to his next project – a full length feature film called Morning Headrush.

And this summer he will travel to London to direct music videos for the city’s underground rap scene.

How to attend the St Andrews film premiere

There are still a few tickets left for premiere tonight (April 20) at the New Picture House, on North Street, at 7pm.

They cost £3 and are available online.

Theo said: “The intention was never to make money from this.

“We want to get as many people to see it as possible and to hear their feedback.

“It’s a very exciting time.”