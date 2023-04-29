Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 48-year-old man has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to Robert Adam Drive around 10.40pm on Friday after receiving reports of the smash.

Nobody was hurt in the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Robert Adam Drive in Kirkcaldy around 10.40pm on Friday.

“No-one was injured. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and has been released on undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”