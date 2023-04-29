Fife Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy The crash happened in the Fife town's Robert Adam Drive on Friday. By Lindsey Hamilton April 29 2023, 12.58pm Share Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4348093/man-48-arrested-in-connection-with-two-vehicle-crash-in-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link A man has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 48-year-old man has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy. Police were called to Robert Adam Drive around 10.40pm on Friday after receiving reports of the smash. Nobody was hurt in the collision. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Robert Adam Drive in Kirkcaldy around 10.40pm on Friday. “No-one was injured. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and has been released on undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close