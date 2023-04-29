Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A level crossing on the busy Dundee to Perth railway line is closed for safety reasons.

It is understood the barrier at Inchture level crossing is damaged and that Network Rail engineers are at the scene carrying out repairs.

Local diversions are currently in place for motorists and a local bus service is also affected.

Perth: Due to emergency repairs at Inchture Level Crossing; Service 16 will divert via Errol Station – This service will not serve The Grange as a result. Apologies for any inconvenience. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) April 29, 2023

It is understood that Network Rail was alerted on Friday night.

Local diversions for motorists

The level crossing initially remained open with trains passing through very slowly.

However, a failure to repair the faulty barriers over night has now led to the crossing being closed with local diversions put in place.

A spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Network Rail has closed the Inchture level crossing due to a possible barrier fault.

“Local diversions are in place.”

Network Rail has been approached for comment.