Home News Fife

M90 drivers face weeks of disruption during roadworks near Dunfermline

Lane closures will be in place overnight on both sides of the carriageway.

By Poppy Watson
The M90 near Halbeath.
The M90 near Halbeath. Image: Google Street View

Drivers on the M90 are being warned about weeks of disruption during roadworks near Dunfermline.

Amey is carrying out work on central reservation barriers between junction 3 at Halbeath and the Cuddyhouse Road overbridge from this weekend.

The roadworks get under way on Sunday night (May 7) and will run until Friday July 14.

Lane closures will be in place overnight on both sides of the motorway during the £1.4 million project.

The restrictions will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Sunday to Thursday each week.

During these times, both lanes will be closed southbound with drivers diverted onto the hard shoulder.

One lane will also be closed northbound.

No other works will be taking place outwith these times.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

Drivers are urged to check the Traffic Scotland website for travel updates.

