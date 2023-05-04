VIDEO: ‘Coronation chicks’ Charles, Charlie and Chaz born at Fife Zoo

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three “Coronation chicks” have been born at Fife Zoo – just in time for this weekend’s celebrations.

The blacksmith plovers have been named Charlie, Charles and Chaz, in honour of King Charles III.

It is the first time the zoo, near Ladybank, has successfully bred the birds.

The birth of the chicks comes two months after the male made a 400-mile journey from the Cotswolds to his new home in Fife.

Efforts to breed plovers at the attraction had been delayed due to the bird flu outbreak.

The blacksmith plover, also known as the blacksmith lapwing, is native to Kenya and Tanzania.

Despite their small size, they have been known to attack animals as large as elephants who feed near their nests.

‘Shock’ as birds breed quickly

Mike Knight, Fife Zoo director, says he was “shocked” to see the mum and dad bond so quickly.

He said: “We’d been trying to locate a suitable breeding male blacksmith plover to join our existing female, but this had proved difficult following the recent avian influenza outbreak and huge restrictions on moving birds during the winter months.

“We can’t believe how well the male settled in and were shocked to discover that the female had started demonstrating nest-making behaviour within days of being introduced to the male.

“Seeing Charles, Charlie and Chaz emerging from the bushes in their enclosure for the first time and eating their first mealworm was mesmerising and a real boost for all of our staff.

“The arrival of the chicks couldn’t be more fitting, as we are aware of the King’s commitment to conservation causes and the environment.

“I’m sure he’d be delighted to know that our new arrivals have been named after him.”

It comes after the zoo announced ambitious expansion plans in April, which includes new animals and enclosures.

A series of events are planned across this weekend for the coronation, along with celebrations in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus.