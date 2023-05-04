VIDEO: ‘Coronation chicks’ Charles, Charlie and Chaz born at Fife Zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: ‘Coronation chicks’ Charles, Charlie and Chaz born at Fife Zoo

The blacksmith plovers have been named in honour of King Charles III.

By Kieran Webster

Three “Coronation chicks” have been born at Fife Zoo – just in time for this weekend’s celebrations.

The blacksmith plovers have been named Charlie, Charles and Chaz, in honour of King Charles III.

It is the first time the zoo, near Ladybank, has successfully bred the birds.

The birth of the chicks comes two months after the male made a 400-mile journey from the Cotswolds to his new home in Fife.

The picture shows the three Blacksmith Chicks at the zoo.
Charles, Charlie and Chaz, the blacksmith plover chicks. Image: Fife Zoo
A picture of one of the Blacksmith Plover Chicks. It is brown and white with black dots.
The chicks were born at the Fife zoo in time for the coronation. Image: Fife Zoo

Efforts to breed plovers at the attraction had been delayed due to the bird flu outbreak.

The blacksmith plover, also known as the blacksmith lapwing, is native to Kenya and Tanzania.

Despite their small size, they have been known to attack animals as large as elephants who feed near their nests.

‘Shock’ as birds breed quickly

Mike Knight, Fife Zoo director, says he was “shocked” to see the mum and dad bond so quickly.

He said: “We’d been trying to locate a suitable breeding male blacksmith plover to join our existing female, but this had proved difficult following the recent avian influenza outbreak and huge restrictions on moving birds during the winter months.

“We can’t believe how well the male settled in and were shocked to discover that the female had started demonstrating nest-making behaviour within days of being introduced to the male.

King Charles III in a royal uniform.
The chicks have been named after King Charles III. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

“Seeing Charles, Charlie and Chaz emerging from the bushes in their enclosure for the first time and eating their first mealworm was mesmerising and a real boost for all of our staff.

“The arrival of the chicks couldn’t be more fitting, as we are aware of the King’s commitment to conservation causes and the environment.

“I’m sure he’d be delighted to know that our new arrivals have been named after him.”

It comes after the zoo announced ambitious expansion plans in April, which includes new animals and enclosures.

A series of events are planned across this weekend for the coronation, along with celebrations in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus.

