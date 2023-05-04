Car hits garage and crashes down 40ft embankment in Inverkeithing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Car hits garage and crashes down 40ft embankment in Inverkeithing

The female driver was treated at the scene after the crash on Thursday.

By Neil Henderson
The damaged garage. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The damaged garage. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A woman has escaped with minor injuries after a car smashed into a garage and careered down a 40ft embankment in Inverkeithing.

The incident happened at the corner of Struan Place and Bannerman Avenue shortly after 8.30am on Thursday.

The vehicle is understood to have mounted the pavement before hitting a wooden garage.

It then continued down an embankment before landing on its roof on the public pathway close to Chapel Place.

The vehicle careered down a 40ft embankment. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook

Eyewitnesses said four police vehicles and two ambulances were called to the scene.

Myrna Denters, who owns the garage, says she first heard a “load bang”.

She said: “I came outside to have a look what had happened, and just saw that our garage had been smashed.

“At first I couldn’t work out what had happened, but as I went over to take a closer look I realised a car had struck the garage and continued on down the slope.

Resident heard ‘almighty crash’

“The emergency services, including two ambulances, arrived just minutes later.

“The car had been travelling down Struan Place, which is a steep road, and for some reason continued on over the pavement instead of taking the corner.

“I just hope the driver is OK and not badly injured.”

Another Bannerman Avenue resident said she heard an “almighty crash”.

She added: “It made me jump as it’s usually so quiet on the road.”

The car landed on its roof on a public pavement at the bottom of the embankment. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.35am officers were called to a single-vehicle road crash on Chapel Place, Inverkeithing.

“The female driver, the only occupant of the car, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“There was no impact to traffic on the road.

“The vehicle was later removed from the path and no further police action was taken.”

