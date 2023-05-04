Car hits garage and crashes down 40ft embankment in Inverkeithing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has escaped with minor injuries after a car smashed into a garage and careered down a 40ft embankment in Inverkeithing.

The incident happened at the corner of Struan Place and Bannerman Avenue shortly after 8.30am on Thursday.

The vehicle is understood to have mounted the pavement before hitting a wooden garage.

It then continued down an embankment before landing on its roof on the public pathway close to Chapel Place.

Eyewitnesses said four police vehicles and two ambulances were called to the scene.

Myrna Denters, who owns the garage, says she first heard a “load bang”.

She said: “I came outside to have a look what had happened, and just saw that our garage had been smashed.

“At first I couldn’t work out what had happened, but as I went over to take a closer look I realised a car had struck the garage and continued on down the slope.

Resident heard ‘almighty crash’

“The emergency services, including two ambulances, arrived just minutes later.

“The car had been travelling down Struan Place, which is a steep road, and for some reason continued on over the pavement instead of taking the corner.

“I just hope the driver is OK and not badly injured.”

Another Bannerman Avenue resident said she heard an “almighty crash”.

She added: “It made me jump as it’s usually so quiet on the road.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.35am officers were called to a single-vehicle road crash on Chapel Place, Inverkeithing.

“The female driver, the only occupant of the car, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“There was no impact to traffic on the road.

“The vehicle was later removed from the path and no further police action was taken.”