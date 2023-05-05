‘Like winning the lottery’: Fife Red Cross volunteer to join guard of honour at King’s Coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A British Red Cross volunteer from Fife says “it’s like winning the lottery” to be part of the guard of honour at the King’s Coronation.

Irene Guild, from Leven, has been volunteering with the charity for more than 10 years following the unexpected death of her son.

She became motivated to volunteer for the charity after wanting to find ways to support people and communities.

Now, alongside 21 other volunteers from the charity, she will form a guard of honour at the King’s Coronation.

The 59-year-old said: “I like to give. I’m like a wee Robin Hood. I’m a giver.

“I made a promise that I’m going to make one person smile every day for the rest of my life and if I get through the day, and I haven’t seen somebody smile, I make the point of making somebody smile.

“It’s a huge honour and makes me feel really rewarded.

“I’m just so ecstatic to be asked and given the opportunity.

“For me, it’s like winning the lottery.”

Called into action next to Queen’s coffin

During the Covid pandemic, Irene worked tirelessly delivering food and medicine for those unable to leave their homes.

She has covered major events since joining the charity including helping when the Queen’s body was lying in state at St Giles’ in Edinburgh.

While volunteering, Irene was quickly called into action when a mourner took unwell in the queue.

Recalling the experience, Irene said: “I just gently walked up behind a lady looking very unwell, put my arm around and put my other hand on her elbow and went, ‘I’ve got you, you’re OK’.

“I found a chair, out of line from the cameras, so nobody could see her and we got some water and took her thick coat off, which she had been wearing in the heat.

“I basically got everything off and took her outside.

“When I sat her down she said, ‘How did you know?’ I said, ‘I could just tell’. I’d watched the blood drain away from her face and could see she was pasty and sweating.

“I knew if I hadn’t caught her, she was going to hit the concrete floor.”

Irene will join two other Scottish Red Cross volunteers at the ceremony – with the others coming from Shetland and the Highlands.

Charity boss ‘proud’ of volunteers

Rob Murray, director of Red Cross Scotland, says he is “incredibly proud” of the volunteers.

He added: “Our volunteers play a crucial role helping us to support people in crisis across Scotland, whether that’s welcoming refugees fleeing conflict, supporting families who have lost their homes to floods or fires, or training people in life-saving first aid techniques.

“It never ceases to amaze me how dedicated our Scottish volunteers are – helping people whenever and wherever they are needed.”