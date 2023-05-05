‘Like winning the lottery’: Fife Red Cross volunteer to join guard of honour at King’s Coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Like winning the lottery’: Fife Red Cross volunteer to join guard of honour at King’s Coronation

Irene Guild, from Leven, says she is honoured to be part of the ceremony.

By Kieran Webster
Irene Guild, from Leven, volunteers with the British Red Cross. Image: British Red Cross
Irene Volunteering in Edinburgh. Image: British Red Cross.

A British Red Cross volunteer from Fife says “it’s like winning the lottery” to be part of the guard of honour at the King’s Coronation.

Irene Guild, from Leven, has been volunteering with the charity for more than 10 years following the unexpected death of her son.

She became motivated to volunteer for the charity after wanting to find ways to support people and communities.

Now, alongside 21 other volunteers from the charity, she will form a guard of honour at the King’s Coronation.

Irene feels “honoured” to be part of the Coronation. Image: British Red Cross

The 59-year-old said: “I like to give. I’m like a wee Robin Hood. I’m a giver.

“I made a promise that I’m going to make one person smile every day for the rest of my life and if I get through the day, and I haven’t seen somebody smile, I make the point of making somebody smile.

“It’s a huge honour and makes me feel really rewarded.

“I’m just so ecstatic to be asked and given the opportunity.

“For me, it’s like winning the lottery.”

Called into action next to Queen’s coffin

During the Covid pandemic, Irene worked tirelessly delivering food and medicine for those unable to leave their homes.

She has covered major events since joining the charity including helping when the Queen’s body was lying in state at St Giles’ in Edinburgh.

While volunteering, Irene was quickly called into action when a mourner took unwell in the queue.

Recalling the experience, Irene said: “I just gently walked up behind a lady looking very unwell, put my arm around and put my other hand on her elbow and went, ‘I’ve got you, you’re OK’.

Irene volunteered when the Queen was lying in state in Edinburgh. Image: British Red Cross

“I found a chair, out of line from the cameras, so nobody could see her and we got some water and took her thick coat off, which she had been wearing in the heat.

“I basically got everything off and took her outside.

“When I sat her down she said, ‘How did you know?’ I said, ‘I could just tell’. I’d watched the blood drain away from her face and could see she was pasty and sweating.

“I knew if I hadn’t caught her, she was going to hit the concrete floor.”

Irene will join two other Scottish Red Cross volunteers at the ceremony – with the others coming from Shetland and the Highlands.

Charity boss ‘proud’ of volunteers

Rob Murray, director of Red Cross Scotland, says he is “incredibly proud” of the volunteers.

He added: “Our volunteers play a crucial role helping us to support people in crisis across Scotland, whether that’s welcoming refugees fleeing conflict, supporting families who have lost their homes to floods or fires, or training people in life-saving first aid techniques.

“It never ceases to amaze me how dedicated our Scottish volunteers are – helping people whenever and wherever they are needed.”

