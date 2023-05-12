Stuart Adamson Crescent: Fife street tribute to Skids and Big Country legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Stuart Adamson Crescent: Fife street tribute to Skids and Big Country legend

The idea was proposed to Fife Council by Crossgates and Mossgreen Community Council.

By Neil Henderson
Stuart Adamson Crescent pays tribute to the Fife rock icon. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson/Shutterstock

A new street in Fife has been named after rock icon Stuart Adamson.

The road in Crossgates – Stuart Adamson Crescent – pays tribute to the Skids and Big Country legend.

Adamson was a founder member of 1970s punk trailblazers Skids, remembered for hits including Into The Valley and Working for the Yankee Dollar.

He then left them in 1981 to form one of Scotland’s biggest band’s of the time, Big Country.

Adamson formed Skids and Big Country. Image: Steve Fenton/Shutterstock.
Big Country, from left: Bruce Watson, Mark Brzezicki, Adamson and Tony Butler. Image: Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock.

Adamson, who was born in Manchester but later lived in Fife, was found dead in a hotel room in Hawaii on December 16 2001, aged 43, after taking his own life.

The street tribute was proposed to Fife Council by Crossgates and Mossgreen Community Council in 2020.

The group told councillors Adamson was a well-known figure and “we villagers are proud of his success”.

Fans ’emotional’ at Stuart Adamson Crescent

The signs for Stuart Adamson Crescent have been installed at a housing estate on the old John Reid timber yard site.

Such is the love for the late rock star, a floral tribute has been left attached to one of them.

Former Inverkeithing High School pupil Simon Dougherty, whose band once supported Big Country when visiting his school, told The Courier it was a “nice touch” to have a road named after the singer.

He said: “Big Country were the first band I went to see in concert and I was, and still am, a huge fan.

Flowers placed on the new road sign. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

“I’ll never forget the day they came to Inverkeithing High School to perform at lunchtime and best of all, my band – Sampling Machine – got to play support.

“To share the same stage as them when I was only 15 will always be a very special and a much-cherished memory.

Stuart Adamson was a great frontman and a real talent, so it was a massive shock when he died.

“To hear that a road has now been named after him is really touching.

“I’ll admit I got quite emotional when I found out.

“Hearing that flowers have already been left on the road sign doesn’t surprise me, at all.”

Adamson on stage in his days with Skids. Image: DC Thomson

Fellow fan Steve Bartlett says he is also touched by the new street name.

He said: “I think it’s wonderful.

“I’ve no doubt it will result in fans coming from far and wide just to have their photos taken next to the sign.

“Stuart was involved in making some for the best music to come out of Scotland in the ’70s and ’80s.”

