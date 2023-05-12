Stuart Adamson Crescent: Fife street tribute to Skids and Big Country legend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new street in Fife has been named after rock icon Stuart Adamson.

The road in Crossgates – Stuart Adamson Crescent – pays tribute to the Skids and Big Country legend.

Adamson was a founder member of 1970s punk trailblazers Skids, remembered for hits including Into The Valley and Working for the Yankee Dollar.

He then left them in 1981 to form one of Scotland’s biggest band’s of the time, Big Country.

Adamson, who was born in Manchester but later lived in Fife, was found dead in a hotel room in Hawaii on December 16 2001, aged 43, after taking his own life.

The street tribute was proposed to Fife Council by Crossgates and Mossgreen Community Council in 2020.

The group told councillors Adamson was a well-known figure and “we villagers are proud of his success”.

Fans ’emotional’ at Stuart Adamson Crescent

The signs for Stuart Adamson Crescent have been installed at a housing estate on the old John Reid timber yard site.

Such is the love for the late rock star, a floral tribute has been left attached to one of them.

Former Inverkeithing High School pupil Simon Dougherty, whose band once supported Big Country when visiting his school, told The Courier it was a “nice touch” to have a road named after the singer.

He said: “Big Country were the first band I went to see in concert and I was, and still am, a huge fan.

“I’ll never forget the day they came to Inverkeithing High School to perform at lunchtime and best of all, my band – Sampling Machine – got to play support.

“To share the same stage as them when I was only 15 will always be a very special and a much-cherished memory.

“Stuart Adamson was a great frontman and a real talent, so it was a massive shock when he died.

“To hear that a road has now been named after him is really touching.

“I’ll admit I got quite emotional when I found out.

“Hearing that flowers have already been left on the road sign doesn’t surprise me, at all.”

Fellow fan Steve Bartlett says he is also touched by the new street name.

He said: “I think it’s wonderful.

“I’ve no doubt it will result in fans coming from far and wide just to have their photos taken next to the sign.

“Stuart was involved in making some for the best music to come out of Scotland in the ’70s and ’80s.”