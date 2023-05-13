Concern grows for missing Rosyth man

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a 43-year-old man reported missing from Rosyth.

Gary Robinson was last seen around 07.30am on Friday in the Park Lea area of the Fife town.

Police have described him as around 5ft 8in in height, of stocky muscular build with a close shaven head.

He was last seen wearing a blue fleece top, blue jeans and tanned boots.

Sergeant Alexander Brydon from Dalgety Bay Police Station has urged anyone with any information to get in touch.

He said: “Gary’s current whereabouts are unknown, and his friends & family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for Gary, and I am now looking for the assistance from the public”.

“Gary, if you see this, please get in touch with the police”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3164 of 12 May.