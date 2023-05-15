Fife Vehicle strikes rail bridge at Ladybank A vehicle collided with a bridge at Ladybank on Monday morning, causing trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen to be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes. By Chloe Burrell May 15 2023, 11.01am Share Vehicle strikes rail bridge at Ladybank Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4392436/vehicle-strikes-rail-bridge-at-ladybank/ Copy Link A road vehicle has struck a bridge at Ladybank. Image: Jane Barlow/PA [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A road vehicle struck a bridge at Ladybank, resulting in a delay to rail services. The incident took place on Monday morning, shortly before 11am. All lines reopened between Kirkcaldy, Dundee and Perth at 11.18am. Trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen were either cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes. Ticket acceptance was put in place with Stagecoach East buses between Dundee and Inverkeithing to help with the disruption. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close