Vehicle strikes rail bridge at Ladybank

A road vehicle struck a bridge at Ladybank, resulting in a delay to rail services.

The incident took place on Monday morning, shortly before 11am.

All lines reopened between Kirkcaldy, Dundee and Perth at 11.18am.

Trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen were either cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Ticket acceptance was put in place with Stagecoach East buses between Dundee and Inverkeithing to help with the disruption.