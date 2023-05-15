Take a look inside Taylors Snacks’ Perthshire factory to see how crisps are made

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

For 14 years, the Taylor family has made the iconic Mackie’s crisps in its Errol factory. That’s all changing now as Taylors Snacks hit the shelves.

But don’t fear, while the packaging and some of the flavours have had an overhaul, the thick cut crisps are staying the same.

Last year, the Taylor family purchased the shares held by the Mackie family, taking full control of the previously shared business.

So how exactly are the snacks made? And how do they come up with new flavours?

Managing director James Taylor opened the doors to the factory to spill the secrets behind one of Scotland’s favourite snacks.

How are crisps made?

We start in a large room with a huge conveyor belt full of potatoes.

When the Taylor family started making crisps in 2009, it planned to use potatoes from its Carse of Gowrie farm. That worked for a while, but the crisps quickly became so popular more tatties were needed.

James says: “We produce about half a million packets of crisps every week.

“Our last read from Kantar showed that just over 40% of all households in Scotland buy a Mackie’s snack throughout the year. That’s a big number.”

During inspection, potatoes that are too small or not meeting standards get picked off the belt. They are used for animal feed or go to an anaerobic digestion plant.

From the intake, the potatoes move into a huge container that looks like Scrooge McDuck’s money pool, if you swapped the gold for tatties.

This part of the factory actually has no people and lots of machinery. Seemingly by magic – though it’s just technology – the potatoes move through a washer, peeler, slicer and finally a blancher on their journey to becoming crisps.

“When we first started, we left the peel on,” says James.

“But because that makes the edges darker, people complained that the crisps looked burnt, so we started peeling them.”

Once the slices reach the oven, humans take over again to make sure the crisps are cooked to perfection. Since each batch of potatoes is different, it takes skill not to burn or undercook the snacks.

How crisp flavours come to life

After the fryer, the most exciting part can begin – seasoning. As the crisps move through rotating tunnels, they go from being plain potato slices to pickled onion, hot buffalo wings or salt and vinegar crisps.

Taylors Snacks works with different seasoning houses to create the flavours of its snacks, as well as having its own labs for experimenting. Luckily for all the staff, they’re part of the tasting panel.

James explains: “We give the seasoning houses a brief and they are masters of pulling together different flavours.

“For our new flavours, like jalapeno and mature cheddar, we got a couple of options and did some fine tuning.

“This year we actually went down to visit them, and an in-house chef made the equivalent meal. We had a hot Buffalo wing to try along with our crisp seasoning to give us a real life example of how they should taste.”

In addition to crisps, the Errol factory produces lentil waves, which is a healthier, air popped snack.

Alongside the new Thai red curry snack, the seasoning chefs cooked up an actual curry for James and the team so they could check that the flavour is authentic.

“Sometimes you picture a flavour in your head and what it should taste like, but when you sit down and try that as a meal it comes to life,” he adds.

The holiday for limited edition crisps

One of the most exciting times of year to bring out new crisp flavours is Christmas. From pigs in blankets to brie and cranberry, there is usually a lot to choose from.

Every year, the Taylors team makes a list of between 10 and 15 holiday flavours they think might work. The seasoning houses also provide info on trends, what was popular last year and what they predict becoming popular.

Some thorough research then follows, including having a panel in to try different flavours and share their opinions.

By December, Taylors Snacks will have Christmas crisps ready, such as turkey stuffing, honey roast ham or Brussels sprouts.

James says: “For limited edition occasions, people will only try them once or twice, so it’s got to be appealing and draw people to pick it up.

“Going forward, we plan to bring out seasonal lines we think could run for a few years. But we’re always working on spicing things up and changing those flavours too.”

Future plans for Taylors Snacks

In addition to the crisps and lentil waves produced in Errol, Taylors Snacks has a popcorn factory in Yorkshire that makes 12 tonnes of popcorn per day.

With a range of salted, sweet and salted and toffee, there’s also room for new flavours here. And Christmas is no downtime for the snack, as gingerbread toffee has been a popular flavour in the past.

As Taylors Snacks bags are making their way onto supermarket shelves, it’s a busy time ahead for James and his team.

“There’s always new stuff in the pipeline,” he reveals.

“We’re hoping to launch some kids snacks later in the year, which will be healthier alternatives to what’s currently on the market.

“On the other end of the scale, there’s still demand for looking at our toffee coated lines and bringing more indulgent snacks to the market within popcorn.”