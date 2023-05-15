Take a look inside Taylors Snacks’ Perthshire factory to see how crisps are made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Take a look inside Taylors Snacks’ Perthshire factory to see how crisps are made

Crisps expert James Taylor opens the doors to the Errol factory where half a million packets are made every week.

By Maria Gran
A factory worker wearing a hair net and high vis vest inspecting a conveyor belt full of potatoes.
Potatoes start their journey at the Taylors Snacks factory with an inspection. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

For 14 years, the Taylor family has made the iconic Mackie’s crisps in its Errol factory. That’s all changing now as Taylors Snacks hit the shelves.

But don’t fear, while the packaging and some of the flavours have had an overhaul, the thick cut crisps are staying the same.

Last year, the Taylor family purchased the shares held by the Mackie family, taking full control of the previously shared business.

So how exactly are the snacks made? And how do they come up with new flavours?

Managing director James Taylor opened the doors to the factory to spill the secrets behind one of Scotland’s favourite snacks.

How are crisps made?

We start in a large room with a huge conveyor belt full of potatoes.

A man in a blue and white shirt sitting down outside in front of a field.
Managing director James Taylor opens the snack factory doors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

When the Taylor family started making crisps in 2009, it planned to use potatoes from its Carse of Gowrie farm. That worked for a while, but the crisps quickly became so popular more tatties were needed.

James says: “We produce about half a million packets of crisps every week.

“Our last read from Kantar showed that just over 40% of all households in Scotland buy a Mackie’s snack throughout the year. That’s a big number.”

During inspection, potatoes that are too small or not meeting standards get picked off the belt. They are used for animal feed or go to an anaerobic digestion plant.

From the intake, the potatoes move into a huge container that looks like Scrooge McDuck’s money pool, if you swapped the gold for tatties.

This part of the factory actually has no people and lots of machinery. Seemingly by magic – though it’s just technology – the potatoes move through a washer, peeler, slicer and finally a blancher on their journey to becoming crisps.

“When we first started, we left the peel on,” says James.

“But because that makes the edges darker, people complained that the crisps looked burnt, so we started peeling them.”

Once the slices reach the oven, humans take over again to make sure the crisps are cooked to perfection. Since each batch of potatoes is different, it takes skill not to burn or undercook the snacks.

How crisp flavours come to life

After the fryer, the most exciting part can begin – seasoning. As the crisps move through rotating tunnels, they go from being plain potato slices to pickled onion, hot buffalo wings or salt and vinegar crisps.

A white rotating tunnel flavours a long line of crisps.
After frying, the crisps go through a flavouring tunnel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Taylors Snacks works with different seasoning houses to create the flavours of its snacks, as well as having its own labs for experimenting. Luckily for all the staff, they’re part of the tasting panel.

James explains: “We give the seasoning houses a brief and they are masters of pulling together different flavours.

“For our new flavours, like jalapeno and mature cheddar, we got a couple of options and did some fine tuning.

“This year we actually went down to visit them, and an in-house chef made the equivalent meal. We had a hot Buffalo wing to try along with our crisp seasoning to give us a real life example of how they should taste.”

Different colour packets of Taylors Snacks potato crisps.
Taylors Snacks has a mix of old and new flavours in its range. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In addition to crisps, the Errol factory produces lentil waves, which is a healthier, air popped snack.

Alongside the new Thai red curry snack, the seasoning chefs cooked up an actual curry for James and the team so they could check that the flavour is authentic.

“Sometimes you picture a flavour in your head and what it should taste like, but when you sit down and try that as a meal it comes to life,” he adds.

The holiday for limited edition crisps

One of the most exciting times of year to bring out new crisp flavours is Christmas. From pigs in blankets to brie and cranberry, there is usually a lot to choose from.

Every year, the Taylors team makes a list of between 10 and 15 holiday flavours they think might work. The seasoning houses also provide info on trends, what was popular last year and what they predict becoming popular.

A warehouse with boxes containing bags of crisps are stacked high.
The factory warehouse is filled to the brim with flavours. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Some thorough research then follows, including having a panel in to try different flavours and share their opinions.

By December, Taylors Snacks will have Christmas crisps ready, such as turkey stuffing, honey roast ham or Brussels sprouts.

James says: “For limited edition occasions, people will only try them once or twice, so it’s got to be appealing and draw people to pick it up.

“Going forward, we plan to bring out seasonal lines we think could run for a few years. But we’re always working on spicing things up and changing those flavours too.”

Future plans for Taylors Snacks

In addition to the crisps and lentil waves produced in Errol, Taylors Snacks has a popcorn factory in Yorkshire that makes 12 tonnes of popcorn per day.

A man sitting down surrounded by bags and boxes of Taylors Snacks crisps.
Managing director James and the Taylors team are crisp flavour experts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

With a range of salted, sweet and salted and toffee, there’s also room for new flavours here. And Christmas is no downtime for the snack, as gingerbread toffee has been a popular flavour in the past.

As Taylors Snacks bags are making their way onto supermarket shelves, it’s a busy time ahead for James and his team.

“There’s always new stuff in the pipeline,” he reveals.

“We’re hoping to launch some kids snacks later in the year, which will be healthier alternatives to what’s currently on the market.

“On the other end of the scale, there’s still demand for looking at our toffee coated lines and bringing more indulgent snacks to the market within popcorn.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
2
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
3
Steven Clinton's car was badly damaged after he hit a pothole.
BMW driver suing Fife Council over £2,500 pothole damage to car
3
4
Stephen Ramsay is led from court on a previous occasion.
Fife knifeman who killed unborn twins by stabbing pregnant girlfriend broke 999-year court order…
5
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
6
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
7
A man was seen carrying a weapon at Dundee housing estate.
VIDEO: Five police units at Dundee housing estate after man brandishes large kitchen knife
8
Retired Dundee registrar Graw Law, of Broughty Ferry, 66.
Grant Law: Wife’s tribute to Dundee city registrar after his death aged 66
9
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
10
Firefighters tackled the garage blaze. Image: Caroline Petrie/ Facebook.
Carnoustie garage ‘deliberately set on fire’ as owner says: ‘I am sickened’

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]