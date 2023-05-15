Fife schools forced to shut as homes and buildings left without water

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several Fife schools have been forced to shut after homes and buildings were left without water.

Scottish Water says it has completed repairs to a water main in Star that was damaged by a third party on Sunday.

However, some areas including Buckhaven, Star, Markinch and Methil have been left with no water or low pressure while supplies are restored.

Tankers have been brought in to speed up the process.

Full list of Fife schools forced to close

The following schools have been shut for the rest of the day due to a lack of water supply:

Aberhill Primary School

Buckhaven Primary School and Nurseries

Denbeath Primary School

Methilhill Primary and Community School

Hyndhead School

Methilhaven Nursery (At Methilhill Primary)

Paxton Nursery

Woodlands Family Nurture Centre

In a Facebook post, local councillor David Graham said: “The water issue does not affect Levenmouth Academy as it has a 24-hour water back-up supply.

“The education service is anticipating that all premises will reopen tomorrow as normal.”

Scottish Water apologises to residents

A Fife Council spokesperson said: “The schools have operated normally to this point, however can no longer sustain the position as the toilets are no longer functioning due to tanks running dry.

“Bottled water has been provided in some schools from Scottish Water.

“Scottish Water have advised the repair is now completed and water supply recharging, however, as Scottish Fire and Rescue are still active in the area in regards to the fire at Wellesley Road, this is having an impact on the recharge.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to customers who are experiencing low water pressure or loss of supply and we are working to restore normal supplies as quickly as possible.”

A designated page has been set up to provide locals with updates.