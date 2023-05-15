A92 eastbound near Lochgelly reopens after five-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A92 eastbound between Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy has reopened following a five-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the crash on Monday just before 5pm.

The road was closed and drivers faced delays of up to 25 minutes.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene.

It is unknown at this stage if there were any casualties.

UPDATE❗ ⌚17:31#A92 Lochgelly The Eastbound carriageway remains ⛔ CLOSED⛔ due to a multi vehicle collision Emergency services are at scene🚔 Approx 25 minute delay above normal on the approach to the closure❗ @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/9Uyattcosw — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 15, 2023

Buses using the A92 faced diversions through Lochgelly.

The road reopened just after 6pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 4.50pm on Monday, May 15, to a report of a crash involving five vehicles on the A92 east of the Lochgelly Interchange.

“Recovery was arranged and the road was cleared at around 6.15pm.”