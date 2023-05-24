Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fife A&E nurse to appear on Great British Sewing Bee

The hit BBC show is now in its ninth season, with 12 new amateur sewers hoping to impress.

By Chloe Burrell
Fife A&E nurse Maria to appear on The Great British Sewing Bee.
Maria Garcia from Fife is set to appear on season nine of The Great British Sewing Bee. Image: Love Productions/James Stack

An A&E nurse from Fife is set to appear on this year’s series of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Maria Garcia, 34, will go up against 11 other amateur sewers on the hit BBC show in the hope of being crowned the country’s top seamster.

The programme is now in its ninth season, with the first episode due to air on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday.

The contestants will need to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young in order to get through each round.

The contestants on The Great British Sewing Bee.
L-R: Contestants Tony W, Maria, Lizzie, Lauren, Catherine, Vicki, Fauve, Gillie, Matthew, Asmaa, Tony R and Mia with judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant in the middle. Image: Love Productions/James Stack

Originally from Costa Rica, Maria moved to Scotland when she was eight.

Working as a nurse at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, she took up sewing as a way to unwind from the stresses of her job.

Although her mum taught her how to use a sewing machine, Maria is mostly self-taught, her Sewing Bee profile says.

NHS Fife’s support for Sewing Bee contestant

She uses her skills to make her own clothes, as well as design bags and purses.

Maria lives in Fife with her partner Tony and their rescue dog Gaia.

The pair enjoy gardening together, with Maria now venturing into making waterproof cushions for her outdoor furniture.

Fife nurse Maria to appear on The Great British Sewing Bee.
Maria is hoping to impress the judges. Image: Love Productions/James Stack

NHS Fife has shown its support for Maria ahead of her Sewing Bee debut.

A post on Facebook said: “Good luck to our staff nurse, Maria Garcia, in the new series of Sewing Bee.”

Comedian Sara Pascoe was announced as the new host of the Sewing Bee in September 2021, replacing fellow comedy act Joe Lycett.

