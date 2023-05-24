Fife A&E nurse to appear on Great British Sewing Bee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An A&E nurse from Fife is set to appear on this year’s series of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Maria Garcia, 34, will go up against 11 other amateur sewers on the hit BBC show in the hope of being crowned the country’s top seamster.

The programme is now in its ninth season, with the first episode due to air on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday.

The contestants will need to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young in order to get through each round.

Originally from Costa Rica, Maria moved to Scotland when she was eight.

Working as a nurse at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, she took up sewing as a way to unwind from the stresses of her job.

Although her mum taught her how to use a sewing machine, Maria is mostly self-taught, her Sewing Bee profile says.

She uses her skills to make her own clothes, as well as design bags and purses.

Maria lives in Fife with her partner Tony and their rescue dog Gaia.

The pair enjoy gardening together, with Maria now venturing into making waterproof cushions for her outdoor furniture.

NHS Fife has shown its support for Maria ahead of her Sewing Bee debut.

A post on Facebook said: “Good luck to our staff nurse, Maria Garcia, in the new series of Sewing Bee.”

Comedian Sara Pascoe was announced as the new host of the Sewing Bee in September 2021, replacing fellow comedy act Joe Lycett.