Fife OAP attacked wife after quizzing her about new tattoo

John Leslie, 67, has been ordered to stay out of trouble after he admitted causing his wife a domestic injury.

By Paul Malik
June 4 2023, 12.00pm

Leslie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court