Fife Kirkcaldy gift shop owner’s shock after thugs smash glass door with brick The shop owner arrived to find glass strewn across the floor and a large hole in the door. By Neil Henderson June 8 2023, 2.20pm Share Kirkcaldy gift shop owner’s shock after thugs smash glass door with brick Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4460518/thistle-island-shop-kirkcaldy-break-in/ Copy Link Attempted break-in to the St Clair Street business in Kirkcaldy. Image: Joanne Drysdale. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]