Fife biker left ‘screaming in pain’ after crash with deer thanks ‘heroes’ who went to his aid

A Fife biker left “screaming in pain” after a crash with a deer has thanked three “heroes” who went to his aid.

Steven Ireland, 49, sustained multiple injuries in the incident near Dunfermline on Wednesday morning.

He was left with several displaced ribs, a cracked ankle and a shattered collarbone after the incident.

However, his fears that another vehicle could hit him were put to rest as three motorists surrounded him with their own vehicles to keep him safe.

Speaking from his home in Dunfermline, the production operative said he could not give enough thanks to the three “heroes” – who he named as James Rankine, Brian Haldane and Derek McQueen.

Steven told The Courier: “I was on the Cuddyhouse Road on my way to work at CR Smith when two deer ran out at me.

“I managed to avoid the first one but the second one ran right into me.

“I almost got the bike to a stop but unfortunately I still collided with the deer.

“I came right off the bike and was lying in the road in agony.

Biker left ‘screaming in pain’

“I was screaming in pain and was struggling to breath and I could barely move.

“At that point I had no idea of my injuries. My immediate fear was that I would be hit by another vehicle on the road.”

However, Steven said that it was at that point he heard a voice.

He said: “It was James Rankine who had been travelling immediately behind me.

“He stopped straight away and came straight over and began speaking to me to keep me calm.

“He kept me chatting and then the other two also stopped to help and protect me, and basically just looked after me until the ambulance came.

“I was in a bad way at that point but to have them there with me was amazing.”

Steven says that when his work team leader, Stuart McAndrew, was told what had happened, he too rushed to the scene and dealt with the bike.

After hospital treatment, Steven was allowed home.

However, he has been told he will have to go back for surgery to his collarbone.

He added: “I will need an operation. I am pretty messed up and in a lot of pain but it could have been so much worse.”