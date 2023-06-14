Teenager arrested after girl, 13, attacked at Fife school

A teenager has been arrested after a 13-year-old girl was attacked at a Fife school.

The incident happened near the grounds of a school in the kingdom on Monday.

The school cannot be named as it may lead to the identity of those involved.

A 15-year-old has been reported to the authorities over the assault.

The incident follows a series of reported attacks at Fife schools earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Monday, police received a report regarding a 13-year-old girl having been assaulted at a secondary school in Fife.

“A 15-year-old girl was arrested in connection.

“A report will be forwarded to the Scottish Youth Justice Assessor.”

Fife Council ‘taking incident very seriously’

Shelagh McLean, head of education at Fife Council, said: “The incident was responded to swiftly by our school staff.

“It has been reported to police and the school is co-operating fully with them.

“We take any incident of this nature very seriously and do our best to support the wellbeing of all young people.

“There’s a range of support available including that delivered by partners, support agencies, the local community police, educational psychologists and counselling services.

“Our schools continue to work with our young people to talk about the impact of such incidents and to ensure all incidents of bullying are tackled.”