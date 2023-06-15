Police issue appeal to help trace missing woman from Glenrothes

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing woman from Glenrothes.

Abbey Crosby, 25, was last seen at around 3.45am on Thursday in the Abbotsford Drive area of the Fife town.

She is believed to have left the area on foot and was headed west in the direction of Abbotsford Court.

Abbey is described as being 5ft 9, of slim build, with blonde hair (different to pictured), and is understood to be wearing a red football top.

Officers believe Abbey may be in the company of a man and have asked anyone who knows where she is to contact police.

Sergeant David McCabe from Glenrothes Police Station said: “We are concerned for Abbey’s welfare and are eager to trace her to make sure she is safe and well.

“I’d ask anyone who has seen, or spoken to Abbey, since the early hours of this morning (Thursday) to get in touch with officers so we can piece together her movements after leaving the Abbotsford Drive area.

“Anyone with any information that can help in tracing her should contact police immediately.”

Police Scotland has asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 and quote incident number 0454 of June 15, 2023.