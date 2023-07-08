Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy

Two people rushed to Victoria hospital after emergency services descend on Cowdenbeath town centre.

By Neil Henderson and Ben MacDonald
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook

Three people have been arrested after a disturbance in Cowdenbeath followed by a police pursuit which ended in Kirkcaldy early on Saturday.

A large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath shortly after 7.30am after reports of a disturbance.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing several police vehicles as well as two fire appliances, a specialist rope team and an ambulance.

Emergency services descend on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday

The road was blocked off for time as emergency crews continued at the scene.

A man and a woman are understood to have been injured in the incident and were taken to Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

A short time later a number of police vehicles stopped a car on Roomin Gardens in Kirkcaldy following a pursuit.

The police pursuit ended on Roomin Gardens in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook

Police pursuit ended in Kirkcaldy

Pictures posted online show at least four vehicles having blocked a BMW car on Roomin Gardens.

Police at the scene on Roomn Gardens in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Officers investigating say the two incidents are linked.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Saturday officers received a report of a disturbance on High Street, Cowdenbeath.

“A further report was received of a concern about a vehicle being driven in the Overton Mains in Kirkcaldy shortly after 7.50am.

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy incidents linked say police

“The vehicle was subsequently stopped near to Roomlin Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

“The two incidents are being treated as linked and there is no risk to the wider public.

“One man, 42 and one woman aged, 44, have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two men aged 39 and 33,  and a woman, 25, have been arrested in connection with the incidents and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 8.10am on Saturday to assist police following an incident on High Street in Cowdenbeath.

“Two appliances were despatched from Dunfermline station as well as a specialist rope team from Lochgelly.

“The crews were later stood down at 8.47am.”

 

