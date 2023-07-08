Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy

Three people have been arrested after a disturbance in Cowdenbeath followed by a police pursuit which ended in Kirkcaldy early on Saturday.

A large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath shortly after 7.30am after reports of a disturbance.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing several police vehicles as well as two fire appliances, a specialist rope team and an ambulance.

Emergency services descend on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday

The road was blocked off for time as emergency crews continued at the scene.

A man and a woman are understood to have been injured in the incident and were taken to Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

A short time later a number of police vehicles stopped a car on Roomin Gardens in Kirkcaldy following a pursuit.

Police pursuit ended in Kirkcaldy

Pictures posted online show at least four vehicles having blocked a BMW car on Roomin Gardens.

Officers investigating say the two incidents are linked.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Saturday officers received a report of a disturbance on High Street, Cowdenbeath.

“A further report was received of a concern about a vehicle being driven in the Overton Mains in Kirkcaldy shortly after 7.50am.

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy incidents linked say police

“The vehicle was subsequently stopped near to Roomlin Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

“The two incidents are being treated as linked and there is no risk to the wider public.

“One man, 42 and one woman aged, 44, have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two men aged 39 and 33, and a woman, 25, have been arrested in connection with the incidents and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 8.10am on Saturday to assist police following an incident on High Street in Cowdenbeath.

“Two appliances were despatched from Dunfermline station as well as a specialist rope team from Lochgelly.

“The crews were later stood down at 8.47am.”