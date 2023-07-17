Burntisland Highland Games: Best pictures as revellers enjoy 371st event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burntisland Highland Games: Best pictures as revellers enjoy 371st event

The second-oldest Highland Games in the world returned on Monday.

Burntisland Games. 2023. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Burntisland Games. 2023. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Large crowds turned out on Monday to enjoy Burntisland Highland Games.

It was the 371st staging of the event – making it the second-oldest Highland Games in the world.

The games kicked off with the exiles reception, where former residents joined the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council at the Burgh Chambers.

A parade – led by the Burntisland and District Pipe Band – followed before honorary chieftain, Carole-Anne Crossan, officially opened the games.

Events included highland dancing, piping, cycling and running, and the annual Binn Race saw runners tackling a gruelling route up Binn Hill.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the day’s best moments.

A fantastic turnout at the Burntisland Games. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The adult 90m final. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Action from the 1600m race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Audience watching the games. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The 90m final race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
More action from the 1600m race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Runners in the 90m youth heats. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Wout Zgistra throws the hammer in the heavies competition. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glenn Nys throws the hammer in the heavies competition. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
More rrunners in the 90m youth heats. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Craig Dunbar was the MC for the event. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
 Highland dancers competing. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Competing in the 1600m cycle race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Competing in the 1600m cycle race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Start of the 1600m cycle race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Warm enough for some ice cream. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Action from the 1600m race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
 Pieter Karst throws the light weight. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Audience watching the games  from the side of the field. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Brollies were kept handy to deal with passing showers. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glenn Nys throws the 58lb weight in the heavies competition. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Competing in the 1600m cycle race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The 200m heats race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Time for a post race cuddle. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Burntisland Summer Queen and King were VIP guests – l to r – Orla Noble, Finley Longhurst, Kai Chatikobo, Leo Fraser, May Coull and Thomas Robertson. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
 Heavy, Glenn Nys competes in the Shot Putt. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Action from the 3200m cycle race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Burntisland and District Pipe Band opened the event. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
One day I’ll play in the Burntisland and District Pipe Band. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Having fun in the fun fair which was next to the games. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The 200m heats race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Action from the 1600m race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The 90m Youth Final. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

