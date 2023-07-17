Burntisland Highland Games: Best pictures as revellers enjoy 371st event

Large crowds turned out on Monday to enjoy Burntisland Highland Games.

It was the 371st staging of the event – making it the second-oldest Highland Games in the world.

The games kicked off with the exiles reception, where former residents joined the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council at the Burgh Chambers.

A parade – led by the Burntisland and District Pipe Band – followed before honorary chieftain, Carole-Anne Crossan, officially opened the games.

Events included highland dancing, piping, cycling and running, and the annual Binn Race saw runners tackling a gruelling route up Binn Hill.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the day’s best moments.