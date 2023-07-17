Fife Burntisland Highland Games: Best pictures as revellers enjoy 371st event The second-oldest Highland Games in the world returned on Monday. Burntisland Games. 2023. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald Share Burntisland Highland Games: Best pictures as revellers enjoy 371st event Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4562452/burntisland-highland-games-2023-pictures/ Copy Link Large crowds turned out on Monday to enjoy Burntisland Highland Games. It was the 371st staging of the event – making it the second-oldest Highland Games in the world. The games kicked off with the exiles reception, where former residents joined the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council at the Burgh Chambers. A parade – led by the Burntisland and District Pipe Band – followed before honorary chieftain, Carole-Anne Crossan, officially opened the games. Events included highland dancing, piping, cycling and running, and the annual Binn Race saw runners tackling a gruelling route up Binn Hill. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the day’s best moments. A fantastic turnout at the Burntisland Games. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The adult 90m final. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Action from the 1600m race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Audience watching the games. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The 90m final race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson More action from the 1600m race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Runners in the 90m youth heats. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Wout Zgistra throws the hammer in the heavies competition. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Glenn Nys throws the hammer in the heavies competition. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson More rrunners in the 90m youth heats. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Craig Dunbar was the MC for the event. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Highland dancers competing. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Competing in the 1600m cycle race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Competing in the 1600m cycle race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Start of the 1600m cycle race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Warm enough for some ice cream. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Action from the 1600m race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Pieter Karst throws the light weight. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Audience watching the games from the side of the field. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Brollies were kept handy to deal with passing showers. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Glenn Nys throws the 58lb weight in the heavies competition. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Competing in the 1600m cycle race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The 200m heats race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Time for a post race cuddle. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The Burntisland Summer Queen and King were VIP guests – l to r – Orla Noble, Finley Longhurst, Kai Chatikobo, Leo Fraser, May Coull and Thomas Robertson. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Heavy, Glenn Nys competes in the Shot Putt. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Action from the 3200m cycle race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The Burntisland and District Pipe Band opened the event. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson One day I’ll play in the Burntisland and District Pipe Band. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Having fun in the fun fair which was next to the games. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The 200m heats race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Action from the 1600m race. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The 90m Youth Final. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson