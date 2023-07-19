Two people taken to hospital after incident at Fife building site

Two people have been taken to hospital after an incident at a Fife building site.

Multiple emergency services including an air ambulance, firefighters and paramedics were called to Bowhill, near Lochgelly, at around 8.30am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service says patients were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The extent and nature of their injuries is not known.

A spokesman for the SAS said: “We received a call today at 8.32am to attend an incident near Lochgelly.

“We dispatched three ambulances, our special operations team and a trauma team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and one patient to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

Police Scotland says inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) confirmed one helicopter was dispatched but no one was airlifted to hospital.