Fife Kirkcaldy boy, 14, traced safe and well Stuart Robertson was last seen at about 11am on Wednesday in the Southerton Road area of the Fife town. By Poppy Watson July 20 2023, 11.50am

Police have confirmed the missing 14-year-old has been found safe and well. Image: Supplied. A teenage boy reported missing from Kirkcaldy has been traced "safe and well". Stuart Robertson, 14, was last seen at about 11am on Wednesday in the Southerton Road area of the Fife town. Police in Fife are appealed for information on Thursday morning in a bid to track him down. But in a new update they have confirmed he has now been found. Officers thanked everyone who helped with their appeal.